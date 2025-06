The answer to your question depends on what you want and how much you're prepared to spend.

Is the alarm monitored? Do you want monitoring capability now or in future? If so, and you live in an area where copper phone service is or has been withdrawn, you'll almost certainly need a full replacement.

My wife works for a lock & alarm company and they commonly cannot make older alarms work on voice lines provided via fibre or wireless - it's usually a full upgrade of at least the panel and keypad.

If you do choose the upgrade route, you can at least avail yourself of those modern additional features such as app access etc.