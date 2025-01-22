Having a Samsung phone doesn't mean you have Samsung Smartthings. You need a Smartthings Hub, and then the phone becomes useful in a Smartthings environment. But without the hub, there's nothing for any devices or sensors to communicate with. These days I think you can get either a standalone hub device, or some of their fridges have a native hub IIRC.

For the garage, at a high level you want something like a open/closed sensor and/or motion sensor, or to hook into the door controller if it has any internal smarts. I use the former on all my internal doors and windows, but it's probably not ideal for a garage given there might not be an effective place to mount them where they are close together to make and break the circuit.

First things first, any devices like this will need a hub. Whether that's Samsung or otherwise is up to you. I'm sure some folks will pop in and mention Home Assistant, but I think based on the original question you might benefit from an off-the-shelf hub first so you can get used to the concepts on a "somewhat" consumer device vs the tinkering that goes into Home Assistant. HA does get easier once you're familiar with the concepts, but diving in without that context is a shortcut to tears.