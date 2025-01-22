Hi Everyone.
As the title says this is just for piece of mind when I get to work etc & worry if I closed the garage door or not.
The device needs to be independent of the garage door opener unit.
I thought I hit the jackpot with this (my phone is Samsung); https://www.samsung.com/nz/smartthings/sensor/smartthings-multipurpose-sensor-gp-u999sjvlahe/ but it seems to be hard to find in NZ? Seems like it's faded into obscurity? Unpopular?
The other thing I could do is install a motion detection camera but this seems like overkill.
Thanks!