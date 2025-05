70s house, toilet and basin added to bedroom in the 90s.

spoke to plumber who says it's possible to add a shower in that room, however he doesn't know the rules around this and left it with me to find out. mitre10 says it's fine if you remove a fitting from somewhere else, then you're swapping one fitting for another.

how do i find out whether it's within council rules, if insurance is ok with that, etc?

a bit lost.

thanks