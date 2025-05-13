Metamorphic

Can I ask a favour? Can you please share your frank thoughts about the use of a security camera record to audio in a shared residential space?

Imagine you live in a residential development in which the front of your home and those of a dozen of your neighbours looks out onto shared car parking and a garden. This shared area is the only way in and out of your home. Some of your neighbours install security cameras looking out into the area, and use them to record audio in addition to video. As soon as you leave your own home, or stand in front of it, a neighbour's camera is recording your every conversation, no matter the time of day.

Do you think this is creepy, or falls within acceptable use?

Personally, I find it invasive. Video in a shared public space I'm fine with. Audio I'm not. Recording conversations that would otherwise would be private is creepy.

However, I'm writing here because I'm interested in what others think. Also I'm curious if others have had to take any action either in favour of or against audio recording in similar situations.

Thanks in advance.