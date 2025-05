I have a Bambu P1S with AMS. Overall I really rate it. Replaced an Ender Creality 3 and chalk and cheese in speed and ease of use. Littlest Miss MDF (14) loves it and is its main user, no guidance or input from me.

That said, part of its ease of use is the tight integration between printer, app, Bambu Studio and Makerworld. There was a kerfuffle earlier this year about tightening up the ecosystem further but I will have to confess, I don't know how that played out. I think it does work without internet access, but it definitely works better with internet access. Don't know if that impacts your thinking at all.

You also have to do things Bambu's way, it is less open. I had a skew issue and the online support is really good, but you had to do it Bambu's way, not the way most other printers do it.

So again, overall I really like the Bambu and would recommend to anyone, but would extra recommend it for anyone getting started with 3D printing. I suspect when time and finances allow, I will be building a Voron though.