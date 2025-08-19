Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
kingdragonfly

#321465 19-Aug-2025 11:41
I am catching wind of various Auckland house owners, who are shocked their valuations.

The average Auckland house value has decreased by approximately 22.35% in 4 years.

A very upset Mount Albert, Auckland house owner was extremely unhappy of a 15% drop in his house valuation, again in 4 years. His house lost aver 1 million in valuation.

It was pleasant, but honestly instantly forgettable if you walked by. Not a mansion.

An Auckland house price Index reported a slight quarterly decline of 0.5% in July 2025, indicating that the rate of decrease may be slowing .

New reality in realty.

lxsw20
  #3405551 19-Aug-2025 11:51
Request unlock on this: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=268553&page_no=172 and chuck it in there. 



nzben
  #3405552 19-Aug-2025 11:55
... also some were unhappy in the past when valuations when up as it could be thought that would relate to an increase in rates.

wellygary
  #3405561 19-Aug-2025 12:21
House Prices in Auckland and most places have basically gone sideways since 2019- except for the bucket of petrol that got poured onto the market during COVID, which is currently being unwound......

 

BUT those that did buy post 2020 will be hurting as they see their 20% deposits vanish with a fall in values...
If they keep their jobs, and stay where they are for another 5 years they'll escape with their shirts,

 

however If they suffer a "change of life" event  and have to realise the loss, then its will be painful.. 

 



Mehrts
  #3405567 19-Aug-2025 12:51
Bad luck if you bought at the peak, otherwise it's a non-issue. It was pretty obvious that the surge that occured around the Covid era was an anomoly instead of the norm, especially with the super low interest rates at the time.

Property values are still on the rise overall.

cddt
  #3405593 19-Aug-2025 14:15
This implies that his CV was at least $6.67m and is now around $5.67m... 




mattwnz
  #3405594 19-Aug-2025 14:22
 essentially NZ House prices have crashed but the media in NZ has been very quiet on this. Compare it to all the stories they did when House prices were increasing during Covid. The interest rates are now heading to very low levels again and are very low historically to try and get the housing market moving again. But DTIs are helping to prevent people borrowing too much now. 

mattwnz
  #3405595 19-Aug-2025 14:25
The CV is just used for rates and as far as I am aware doesn’t include things like chattels. TBH we need to stop with CVs for rating, as it is a very unfair way to charge for essential services and means many also aren’t paying their fair share and being subsidised. Essentially it is a form of wealth tax. 

