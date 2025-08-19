kingdragonfly: 

I am catching wind of various Auckland house owners, who are shocked their valuations.
The average Auckland house value has decreased by approximately 22.35% in 4 years.
A very upset Mount Albert, Auckland house owner was extremely unhappy of a 15% drop in his house valuation, again in 4 years. His house lost aver 1 million in valuation.
It was pleasant, but honestly instantly forgettable if you walked by. Not a mansion.
An Auckland house price Index reported a slight quarterly decline of 0.5% in July 2025, indicating that the rate of decrease may be slowing .
New reality in realty.