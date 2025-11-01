The window is closing for iRobot as one buyer after another fails to close a deal, and the company signals it may enter 'Chapter 11' bankruptcy protection:
TheStreet: Although the company continued looking for a buyer following the failed sale, iRobot warned in March that “there is substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least 12 months from the date of the issuance of its consolidated 2024 financial statements.” Then, this October, iRobot announced that the final remaining bidder had offered a “substantially lower” price per share, and stated that: “We currently are not in advanced negotiations with any alternative counterparties to a potential sale or strategic transaction.” With no buyers on the horizon, the company indicated that if lenders don’t provide more funding and the company is unable to find other sources of capital in the near term, it “may be forced to significantly curtail or cease operations and would likely seek bankruptcy protection.”
Imo Roomba was overtaken by many lower price alternatives and failed to produce a range of new competitive devices and options to solidify the market lead it once had.