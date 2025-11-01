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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Roomba iRobot on the ropes

gzt

gzt

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#323159 1-Nov-2025 17:33
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The window is closing for iRobot as one buyer after another fails to close a deal, and the company signals it may enter 'Chapter 11' bankruptcy protection:

TheStreet: Although the company continued looking for a buyer following the failed sale, iRobot warned in March that “there is substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least 12 months from the date of the issuance of its consolidated 2024 financial statements.” Then, this October, iRobot announced that the final remaining bidder had offered a “substantially lower” price per share, and stated that: “We currently are not in advanced negotiations with any alternative counterparties to a potential sale or strategic transaction.” With no buyers on the horizon, the company indicated that if lenders don’t provide more funding and the company is unable to find other sources of capital in the near term, it “may be forced to significantly curtail or cease operations and would likely seek bankruptcy protection.”

Imo Roomba was overtaken by many lower price alternatives and failed to produce a range of new competitive devices and options to solidify the market lead it once had.




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Obraik
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  #3430605 3-Nov-2025 20:04
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I think iRobot faced the fate of many pioneering companies. They were the ones to spend all the money on establishing the product category, defining what a robot vacuum was, spending money on researching what did and didn't work, etc. For the most part, all the other companies have been able to jump in at that point without all that past financial burden and then add on their own R&D to develop the product category beyond what iRobot already had spent m/billions on and likely had to spend years paying off.

 

It is unfortunate though. I've had a Roomba S9+ for 4 years now and it's been a great workhorse all those years, with being fairly modular that as parts wore out I could very easily replace/maintain them. However, now that there's a good selection of roller mop bots that also have similar carpet performance to the S9, I think it's time to upgrade and also enjoy the benefits of object avoidance.




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richms
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  #3430606 3-Nov-2025 20:10
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Its often the first to get into a space that get arrogant and lose the innovation that they had, the prior innovation giving them an absurd overvalue compared to what they are now worth. When they cant continue in a crowded market like they did as pioneers in it they tank hard.




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