Check this out, many thanks to TeamX
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37DmxqzJL_M
A working EPG would be the ultimate
It works pretty good, it is missing Duke though.
I wonder who is streaming this and how long it will last?
Without getting into the legal aspects, is this type of add-on just someone receiving the transmissions by DVB (satellite or terrestrial) and then pushing them out over a RMTP stream (or similar)? Just curious as to the technical apsects as I thought about something similar for distributing Freeview around the home.
sbiddle:
I wonder who is streaming this and how long it will last?
Is it pulling their streams? Or from someone hosting it?
Without any buy in from the providers it'll be killed off at their first change. Such a pity though that they providers are so closed minded they wont allow this sort of access with their permission.
You're right, it'd be nice if we could integrate this stuff properly into Kodi.
The Kodi team are pretty unhappy about these sort of plugins that use unofficial stream/restreamed sources - The Piracy Box Sellers and Youtube Promoters Are Killing Kodi
Equally allowing open source access would allow plex, roku channels. As long as the said platform would officially implement their required DRM I see no reason why they can't allow it. But you know, media head in the sand.
TLDR for the video: add the "freeview" add-on to Kodi.
Legalities or not, we still get all the ads, and its a free service provided to all with satellite or UHF access. I don't put it in the same class as a movie add-on, or a free IPTV add-on which hacks PPV channels.
For me, its one less box needed in the bedroom, and a step closer to the Holy Grail of one system, one remote. Kudos must go to the developer(my understanding he is a kiwi) and hopefully he maintains it for us. His twitter name is in the video, show him some support.
How do you add this add-on to Kodi on PC? I went to programs off the main menu, Freeview NZ doesn't show up. I followed these instructions, but I can't add a source - when I went to file manager and clicked add source nothing happened. Latest Kodi, 16.1 I think.
Watch the youtube clip, the relevant answers are towards the end. He has his own repo and shows you step by step.
All I need now is a TVNZ on Demand addon and I'll be happy.
Install this zip as an addon in Kodi to enable his repo: http://repo.cazwall.com/sc/.Repository%20(Click%20Here)/repository.simplycaz-1.0.1.zip
Then open the repo and select Freeview NZ from the Video Addons list.
Hi timmay, I don't have it on a pc, but from memory, try double clicking the add source, it should then open it up.
Thanks guys, got it now. The trick seems to be to double click the words "add source", which is inconsistent with the rest of the Kodi UI. The instructions I linked to above work once you work that out. Now it works on Windows I'll try on the R.Pi 2 :)
Impressive add-on, I wonder where it streams from. An EPG would be nice :-)