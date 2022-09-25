I have been casting downloaded content from an iPhone Xr to a Sony (android) TV. Several strange issues.

1. content does not cast (or airplay via apple TV) unless TV is set to UK via VPN.

2. content will “buffer” at varying intervals. Get rotating partial circle for 3 to 6 seconds.

Local network is 2degrees Fritzbox router feeding ( via cable) a D-link access point (GigE DAP-1650) connected by Eth cable to sony 75X9000H tv. 2nd port of AP feeds fastE switch feeding TiVo, DVD player and AV Rx. WiFi link to AP is 5G.

Anyone out there can explain what’s going on and measures to remove these constraints ?

Notes: Removed BBC iPlayer app from TV as suspected the tv app was taking over the stream.

Speedtests usually show adequate bandwidth to London / Europe.

Could either the iPhone or AP be throttling throughput ?