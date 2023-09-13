Can anyone suggest a compatible ethernet adapter for the Chromecast 4k, available in NZ (since the genuine one isn't available here?)
Cheers
I'm using a simple Ugreen USB-C hub + a Ugreen USB -> Gigabit ethernet adapter, both from Aliexpress. Working without issues. I'd imagine that a Ugreen hub with built-in ethernet would work too. Prices are about double in NZ what they are on Aliexpress, but you can get them at PB Tech.
allio:
Thanks for the reply. I'll head into PB Tech and check them out :)
Aaron2222:
I'm using one of these with a Chromecast HD, and it seems to work fine (though I'm using a power adapter with a higher wattage, as I've read the one that comes with the Chromecast can be iffy when adding the extra load of the ethernet adapter).
I had looked at one of those. Does it come with an AC adapter? Or is that a seperate item?