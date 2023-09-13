Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Online streaming services Chromecast 4k - Best Compatible Ethernet Adapter?
#307023 13-Sep-2023 10:16
Can anyone suggest a compatible ethernet adapter for the Chromecast 4k, available in NZ (since the genuine one isn't available here?)

 

Cheers

allio
  #3126918 13-Sep-2023 10:41
I'm using a simple Ugreen USB-C hub + a Ugreen USB -> Gigabit ethernet adapter, both from Aliexpress. Working without issues. I'd imagine that a Ugreen hub with built-in ethernet would work too. Prices are about double in NZ what they are on Aliexpress, but you can get them at PB Tech.

 
 
 
 

TSMcam

  #3126920 13-Sep-2023 10:47
allio:

 

I'm using a simple Ugreen USB-C hub + a Ugreen USB -> Gigabit ethernet adapter, both from Aliexpress. Working without issues. I'd imagine that a Ugreen hub with built-in ethernet would work too. Prices are about double in NZ what they are on Aliexpress, but you can get them at PB Tech.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the reply. I'll head into PB Tech and check them out :)

Aaron2222
  #3127036 13-Sep-2023 13:09
I'm using one of these with a Chromecast HD, and it seems to work fine (though I'm using a power adapter with a higher wattage, as I've read the one that comes with the Chromecast can be iffy when adding the extra load of the ethernet adapter).



TSMcam

  #3127038 13-Sep-2023 13:12
Aaron2222:

 

I'm using one of these with a Chromecast HD, and it seems to work fine (though I'm using a power adapter with a higher wattage, as I've read the one that comes with the Chromecast can be iffy when adding the extra load of the ethernet adapter).

 

 

I had looked at one of those. Does it come with an AC adapter? Or is that a seperate item?

