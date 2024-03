Hi,

Finally over Sky and their exorbitant pricing, want to watch European cycling from NZ.

I'm running NordVPN, connected to a UK server and trying to subscribe to Eurosport (access through Discovery +). I have a basic account, click subscribe but when I add in payment method (credit card or paypal) and submit it fails "payment territory mismatch". Assume because my card is a NZ card and their authentication process can detect this?

Is there anyone else had this issue?

Any workaround?

Thanks