I'm inching closer to cancelling Netflix too. Have to start thinking strategically about shows I have on the go and whether they're worth what we're paying right now.

As the aggregate cost of streamers goes up, and the cost of living also goes up, and incomes don't go up - people will start making tough choices. At the end of the day streaming services are more of a luxury than a need, so they will be culled off as a cost reduction measure at some point (at the very least, more will go to fewer-subs-at-a-time).