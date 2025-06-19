Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Poor quality streams on F1TV for older videos
r2b2
#319967 19-Jun-2025 22:53
Just wondering if anyone else hit the issue where F1TV plays perfectly fine for videos from the latest race but playing something older leads to the stream not being able to keep up and so the stream ends up as very poor quality.

 

From what I can tell the problem appears to be because for the new videos the responses are coming from the Cloudflare cache and have a "waiting for server response" time of about 20ms but older videos are getting a Miss in the Cloudflare Cache and are getting a "waiting for server response" time of 900ms-1200ms.

 

When I say old vs new I'm talking about, say, the Joelyn Palmer Analysis show for Spain vs the show for Canada.

 

I'm guessing there's not really much I can do about it from my side but mostly just interested if others see same behaviour as well so I don't feel alone in my disappointment 😅

  snj
#3385635 20-Jun-2025 00:21
Yeah, it's an annoying issue, one thing I've noticed in the past is that if you hit the videos initially, and then back off a few minutes, and hit it again, it's then fine. (Sort of a "Oh someone wants it, let's preload it locally now" mechanism).

 

If you use Multiviewer, you can force 1080p playback which sometimes also helps nudge it along to the best quality when it doesn't want to.



  Batman
#3385636 20-Jun-2025 05:39
same. slecting high quality makes video unwatchable due to constant buffering.

  davidcole
#3385642 20-Jun-2025 08:34
The bane of my existence.  On tvOS there’s no ability to fix the resolution.  And it’s really aggressove at downgrading. 
wuite often if I’m watching an old race, documentary or something.the timing tower is unreadable due to it being such low resolution . 

 

stoping and restarting doesn’t seem to help.

 

ita something to do with cdns or so f1tv tell me.  For the longest time I thought it was related to being on dns4me and getting a uk feed.  




  Ragnor
#3386234 22-Jun-2025 22:29
I tried that video you mentioned in F1TV web in Edge on Win10 on Spark Fibre Max with quality set to 1080p instead of auto. The buffering behaviour is certainly odd: It's not loading much in advance ~15s, then when there's about 5s of buffer left it spurts another 15s.

 

In https://multiviewer.app/ it is using a more sensible/larger 1min buffer and seems to load better, I suggest giving it a go.

  r2b2
#3386235 22-Jun-2025 22:41
Ragnor:

 

I tried that video you mentioned in Edge on Win10 on Spark Fibre Max with quality set to 1080p instead of auto. The buffering behaviour is certainly odd: It's not loading much in advance ~15s, then when there's about 5s of buffer left it spurts another 15s.

 

Bit odd, I can see why that might cause problems.

 

In https://multiviewer.app/ it is using a more sensible/larger 1min buffer and seems to load better.

 

 

My theory is that it doesn't expect Cloudflare to take 1 second to start retrieving data and so the buffer calculations are way off. Good hint re Multiviewer app. Gotta see if it supports Linux as don't really want to have to switch to Windows to watch F1 ...

  Ragnor
#3386236 22-Jun-2025 22:49
r2b2:

 

Gotta see if it supports Linux as don't really want to have to switch to Windows to watch F1

 

 

https://multiviewer.app/docs/getting-started/installation-and-setup#installing-on-linux

  r2b2
#3386237 22-Jun-2025 22:51
Ragnor:

 

r2b2:

 

Gotta see if it supports Linux as don't really want to have to switch to Windows to watch F1

 

 

https://multiviewer.app/docs/getting-started/installation-and-setup#installing-on-linux

 

 

Thanks yeah - I'm on Arch and someone has it prepackaged so quickly spun it up. After 10 seconds or so of low-res it did sputter into life with HD. Will definitely look to use that next time!

