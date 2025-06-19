Just wondering if anyone else hit the issue where F1TV plays perfectly fine for videos from the latest race but playing something older leads to the stream not being able to keep up and so the stream ends up as very poor quality.

From what I can tell the problem appears to be because for the new videos the responses are coming from the Cloudflare cache and have a "waiting for server response" time of about 20ms but older videos are getting a Miss in the Cloudflare Cache and are getting a "waiting for server response" time of 900ms-1200ms.

When I say old vs new I'm talking about, say, the Joelyn Palmer Analysis show for Spain vs the show for Canada.

I'm guessing there's not really much I can do about it from my side but mostly just interested if others see same behaviour as well so I don't feel alone in my disappointment 😅