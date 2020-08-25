Not sure if this is the right forum, but has anybody hopped on to Google Play Pass?
Can be shared with up to 5 people (family), but I see mostly games.
Better late than never right? I use it and think it's pretty good value. The games are the primary draw though, with a pretty good selection that is updated regularly. The professor layton series recently got added which is a good win. The app side of things is pretty average, but in saying that I don't often find I need to pay for premium apps anyway. Did you end up going for it and what was your experience like?