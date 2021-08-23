Hi

 

This is a copy of a post I put up over a year ago.

 

I was using MNYOU but can not contact them anymore....wonder what options I have.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hello

 

 

 

Background first.

 

 

 

I have a mobile coffee van that I will operate for home delivery service at level 3.

 

 

 

What i am looking for is a App that i can take orders on and has a record of names and address of orders (for contact tracing if need be) and at the same time has a payment portal option.

 

 

 

The payment portal is not critical as most of these portals take commission and on a $5.00 product were the margins are not that high I can take payment by internet banking.

 

 

 

What is important is a practical and easy way to manage and track orders.

 

 

 

When i have done this in the past I was getting orders by messenger on facebook, text and email and it was getting messy.

 

 

 

Is there an app or solution out there to help me ?

 

 

 

Prefer if it is free but open to pay something of course.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 