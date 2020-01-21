Varkk: Batman: Every few years, a new type of coronavirus that normally doesn't infect humans mutates in China and infects humans ... have lost count how many now, but makes me think something fishy is going on there ... or maybe just the sheer population of livestock there mixed with massive population of humans? Anyway, it won't be funny if one day it causes a real pandemic. https://www.stuff.co.nz/world/asia/118920223/humantohuman-transmission-confirmed-in-china-coronavirus I think it is a simple numbers game. Put enough people and livestock together eventually something will mutate and be able to make the jump. China has so many people and so much livestock to support/feed those people that it can and does happen. India would be another possible place such a thing could occur.

Mmmmm - but China's growth is starting to slow down so why experiment.

They have just as many livestock living in close proximity to humans as China and their cities are even more dirty than China.

Quite correct. More people died during Spanish flu pandemic than died in WW1 of the same era 1918 - which was the deadliest in history, infecting an estimated 500 million people worldwide—about one-third of the planet's population—and killed an estimated 20 million to 50 million victims. The reason for the spread of course was the returning of WW1 combatants and support personal. Travel now is exponentially greater and faster now than then and even with today's medicine and quarantine procedures it would be horrific.