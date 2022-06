Oblivian: Going by the previous articles around break ins and bad news associated around it... the Diary owners group will be up in arms in the coming days and make their own headline. They are basically going to lose their core business left and right as in most cases it's the kickbacks and stopping for some cigs and a V that prop them up

I'm OK with that. They have a business reliant on a product that when used legally, causes cancer not just in users, but in bystanders too. If they dairies can chage their business model and survive, good on them. If not there will probably be some consolidation to bring the remaining trade to a profitable scale.

Within one block of our place in Welly there are half a dozen convenience stores. Within two blocks a dozen. if 75% of them closed absent tobacco trade, there's still enough.

I suspect tobacco sales will be restricted to large businesses like supermarkets who can be relied upon to be strict about age limits, as they are for alcohol.