RUKI: Right, typical. Having no experience with the question at hand the advisers are trying to point me in absolutely different direction without understanding the reasoning behind the question.



Well, here is the reasoning:

A) Original pods - I do not trust what is inside, may well be just synthetic stuff

B) I had various numerous espresso coffee machines before, relatively expensive (up to $2k) and not so expensive (circa $1k) They all die within 2-3 years or internal parts corrode, making coffee taste bad.

C) Not much space on the table, hence utilizing existing remaining relatively portable machine was considered ... The previous portable smallest espresso machine died too

It's not synthetic stuff, from all we know :"The Nespresso capsules contain only fresh roasted and ground coffee with the exception of the flavoured coffees (Vanilla Éclair, Caramel Créme Brulee, Cocoa Truffle) which also contain natural flavours added to fresh roasted and ground coffee."

AS for the longevity of your machines, something else is happening. Is the water a problem? Are you descaling the machines every few months? I have a Nespresso CitiZ registered with them on 1 September 2012 and still making coffee with same flavour profile as before. That's a ten-year-old machine. The machine before that lasted five years.

If you do not have much space then working to fill those capsules will just make a mess. I'd check why your machines are dying.