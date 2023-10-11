How does the Apple Fitness app calculate these? I assumed it was based primarily on sex, age, height, and weight. But something is way off on mine.

I'm just starting to pay attention to this as I'm trying to lose weight. I'm a pretty big guy (193cm tall) and started last week at 113kg. Fitness app told me by resting calories burned (total calories minus active calories) fluctuated over the week a little, but always sat in the 2400-2500 range.

After a week I reweighed myself, and changed my weight down to 110kg in the app (pretty good for a week, but not an Earth-shattering overall drop), and after I did that it calculated my resting calories the following day as 1831!

How can a 2.7% drop in weight mean I'm burning 600 fewer resting calories? That makes no sense.