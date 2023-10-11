Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple Fitness - Resting Calories Burned
Paul1977

4749 posts

Uber Geek


#309354 11-Oct-2023 10:03
Send private message quote this post

How does the Apple Fitness app calculate these? I assumed it was based primarily on sex, age, height, and weight. But something is way off on mine.

 

I'm just starting to pay attention to this as I'm trying to lose weight. I'm a pretty big guy (193cm tall) and started last week at 113kg. Fitness app told me by resting calories burned (total calories minus active calories) fluctuated over the week a little, but always sat in the 2400-2500 range.

 

After a week I reweighed myself, and changed my weight down to 110kg in the app (pretty good for a week, but not an Earth-shattering overall drop), and after I did that it calculated my resting calories the following day as 1831!

 

How can a 2.7% drop in weight mean I'm burning 600 fewer resting calories? That makes no sense.

alasta
6166 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3145244 11-Oct-2023 10:55
Send private message quote this post

What is your resting heart rate on the days with higher resting energy burn, versus the day with lower burn? 

 

I just checked mine and it seems to be around 1700 per day, but I am an athlete with a resting heart rate in the 40s, so your figure of 1831 seems a bit low. Your 2400-2500 would be more realistic before and after your minor weight loss. 

 
 
 
 

Paul1977

4749 posts

Uber Geek


  #3145267 11-Oct-2023 11:36
Send private message quote this post

alasta:

 

What is your resting heart rate on the days with higher resting energy burn, versus the day with lower burn? 

 

I just checked mine and it seems to be around 1700 per day, but I am an athlete with a resting heart rate in the 40s, so your figure of 1831 seems a bit low. Your 2400-2500 would be more realistic before and after your minor weight loss. 

 

 

I'm decidedly not an athlete, resting heart rate seems to fluctuate between mid 70s and mid 80s (I know... quite high but just starting trying to get into some semblance of shape). Heart rate was actually fairly high on the day that reports way fewer resting calories burned (which I assume is the opposite of what you'd expect?):

 

 

 

09/10/2023 - Weight set as 113KG

 

  • Resting heart rate: 73 BPM
  • Active "Move" Calories: 1003
  • Total Calories: 3476
  • Resting calories: 2473 (calculated from total minus active)

Other days at the same weight have had similar calorie numbers but with a resting heart rate up in the mid 80s.

 

 

 

10/10/2023 - Weight set as 110KG

 

  • Resting heart rate: 84 BPM
  • Active "Move" Calories: 1135
  • Total Calories: 2966
  • Resting calories: 1831 (calculated from total minus active)

 

 

Yesterday was the first day with the new weight in there, so will be interesting to see how today closes out.

 

EDIT: In case it didn't go without saying, I'm using an Apple Watch (Series 6) as the fitness tracker.

alasta
6166 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3145320 11-Oct-2023 12:05
Send private message quote this post

Yes, the corelation between your heart rate and energy burn is the total opposite of what I would expect.

 

The only other thing I can think of is if there might be something going on with your sleep that it is trying to take into account. 



Paul1977

4749 posts

Uber Geek


  #3145325 11-Oct-2023 12:18
Send private message quote this post

alasta:

 

Yes, the corelation between your heart rate and energy burn is the total opposite of what I would expect.

 

The only other thing I can think of is if there might be something going on with your sleep that it is trying to take into account. 

 

 

I don't wear my watch when I sleep, so that's unlikely!

 

We are just over 12 hours into today and my resting calories are showing as 1201 so far. So that would put be on track to 2400 again. Very strange, maybe it coinciding with reducing the weight was coincidence. Hopefully just a weird anomaly for one day and will go back to normal.

mudguard
1685 posts

Uber Geek


  #3145331 11-Oct-2023 12:48
Send private message quote this post

Can someone explain what the purpose of resting calorie calculation is?
I mean how can you even control it? I figure you can control or measure what's going in, and exercise (heart rate, power meter etc).
I'd have thought resting calories would be a pretty static figure?

MikeB4
18024 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3145342 11-Oct-2023 13:13
Send private message quote this post

Your body burns calories to maintain body function. The process of maintaining body temperature when not active consumes the most. When you are inactive calorie consumption can go up as your body uses to maintain heat due to the body not moving. You should notice that during the warmer months the inactive calorie count may drop.

 

I have a resting heart rate of around 45-50bpm, I have a BMI (not a great metric but indicative) of +/- 17. Because I am active via a wheelchair or walking the resting/active calorie diffence was kind of pointless and I feel the greatest percentage for all counts was heavily in favour or resting calorie count. 

Qazzy03
170 posts

Master Geek


  #3145353 11-Oct-2023 13:36
Send private message quote this post

Not apple watch, but I have been using the app my fitness pal for 360 days in a row.
Using its default resting calories as an daily allowance, I have lost 21.2kgs so far with a goal of up to 500grams a week in weight loss.

