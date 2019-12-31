Linuxluver

Tesla's less expensive (than the Model X) hatchback 7-seater, the Model Y , is coming soon. It's gonna be awesome.
We can talk about it here, if you like.
I am waiting for someone to do a proper electric performance wagon - then I am on board for sure!
Continuing the Tesla naming convention can we hope that either the Model "M" or model "F" might give me what I want?
I don't know if you'll see a true wagon from an American company since the wagon is basically dead in the US, having been replaced by the crossover and the SUV. The Model Y looks pretty close to a wagon version of the Model 3 tho
Obraik: The Americans happen to be the ones getting EV technology right 🙂
However, VW have the ID Space Vizzion in concept that is a true EV Wagon.
davidcole:
And from a drive train perspective I’d agree. From an aesthetic perspective they’re not my cup of tea. The sedans are ok. Also it’s not squarely their fault, all the other moron manufacturers seem to be making biggish heavy vehicles as well. The high ride heights and the amount the suvs block visibility around them is what I hate the most as a lower ride height vehicle.
Oh yeah, I agree. The Model 3 is my perfect sized car with enough room to be practical but still rather small and nimble.
This is definitely on my radar, I like the additional space coming from an ICE SUV, that I transport quite a bit of stuff in from time to time. The model 3 is still a rather attractive proposition but this looks like having cake and eating it as well.
It has the same CD perhaps but not CDa so wont go as far or be as efficient as a 3, interior space should be good.
Tesla has several very cool new manufacturing techniques that may go into the model Y, will be interesting to see what it comes out like.
jonathan18: It's impressive that the Y is much roomier in the boot (three times the size of the 3), and yet has the same drag rating.
I'm interested to find out whether the interior is any larger than the 3. We'd be looking at it for the main family touring car, to replace a Mazda 6 wagon, so I'd not be keen to go smaller than that, especially as our boys get closer to gangly teenagers. My wife's Leaf is fine for around town but we'd want larger for touring...
Of those with 3s, how do they find the rear in terms of space for older kids/adults?
It's not much bigger, and I am guessing a lot of the extra boot space is in height.
Here is an estimate from an article in Cleantechnica:
I’d roughly guess that the Model Y is a couple of inches (~50 mm) longer at the rear, and 3 to 4 inches (~75–100 mm) longer at the front. The front hood starts a fraction higher and the height climbs to perhaps 8 inches (~200 mm) taller in some areas, especially the roof-line over the passenger compartment (and at the rear).
Personally I like the access to the boot better on the Y than the 3. @Linuxluver might be able to tell us how the Model 3 boot is in the rain, thats one of my main concerns - it looks like you could easily get water into the boot when it's raining on the Model 3.
jarledb:
Could be better:
Haven't had to deal with it myself yet since Auckland has been dry over the last two weeks when I got mine.
jarledb:
Personally I like the access to the boot better on the Y than the 3. @Linuxluver might be able to tell us how the Model 3 boot is in the rain, thats one of my main concerns - it looks like you could easily get water into the boot when it's raining on the Model 3.
Some people like Kim Kardashian-style fat bum, too.