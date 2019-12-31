Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Tesla Model Y News and Discussion
Linuxluver

5786 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#262025 31-Dec-2019 09:57
Tesla's less expensive (than the Model X) hatchback 7-seater, the Model Y , is coming soon. It's gonna be awesome.

We can talk about it here, if you like.







Item
1531 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2383212 31-Dec-2019 10:04
I am waiting for someone to do a proper electric performance wagon - then I am on board for sure!

 

Continuing the Tesla naming convention can we hope that either the Model "M" or model "F" might give me what I want?

 

 




Obraik
1580 posts

Uber Geek


  #2383217 31-Dec-2019 10:26
Item:

I am waiting for someone to do a proper electric performance wagon - then I am on board for sure!


Continuing the Tesla naming convention can we hope that either the Model "M" or model "F" might give me what I want?


 


I don't know if you'll see a true wagon from an American company since the wagon is basically dead in the US, having been replaced by the crossover and the SUV. The Model Y looks pretty close to a wagon version of the Model 3 tho

davidcole
5527 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2383230 31-Dec-2019 10:51
Obraik:
Item:

I am waiting for someone to do a proper electric performance wagon - then I am on board for sure!


Continuing the Tesla naming convention can we hope that either the Model "M" or model "F" might give me what I want?


 


I don't know if you'll see a true wagon from an American company since the wagon is basically dead in the US, having been replaced by the crossover and the SUV. The Model Y looks pretty close to a wagon version of the Model 3 tho


BOOOO HIIIIISSSSSS. Americans designing vehicles needs to not be a thing. I too are wanting some sort of wagon (would love an A4 like BEV)




Obraik
1580 posts

Uber Geek


  #2383232 31-Dec-2019 10:59
The Americans happen to be the ones getting EV technology right 🙂

However, VW have the ID Space Vizzion in concept that is a true EV Wagon.

davidcole
5527 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2383255 31-Dec-2019 12:09
Obraik: The Americans happen to be the ones getting EV technology right 🙂

However, VW have the ID Space Vizzion in concept that is a true EV Wagon.


And from a drive train perspective I’d agree. From an aesthetic perspective they’re not my cup of tea. The sedans are ok. Also it’s not squarely their fault, all the other moron manufacturers seem to be making biggish heavy vehicles as well. The high ride heights and the amount the suvs block visibility around them is what I hate the most as a lower ride height vehicle.




Obraik
1580 posts

Uber Geek


  #2383269 31-Dec-2019 12:51
davidcole: 
And from a drive train perspective I’d agree. From an aesthetic perspective they’re not my cup of tea. The sedans are ok. Also it’s not squarely their fault, all the other moron manufacturers seem to be making biggish heavy vehicles as well. The high ride heights and the amount the suvs block visibility around them is what I hate the most as a lower ride height vehicle.

 

Oh yeah, I agree. The Model 3 is my perfect sized car with enough room to be practical but still rather small and nimble.

Crysoganus
21 posts

Geek


  #2383294 31-Dec-2019 13:43
This is definitely on my radar, I like the additional space coming from an ICE SUV, that I transport quite a bit of stuff in from time to time. The model 3 is still a rather attractive proposition but this looks like having cake and eating it as well.



jonathan18
6105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2383296 31-Dec-2019 13:51
It's impressive that the Y is much roomier in the boot (three times the size of the 3), and yet has the same drag rating.

I'm interested to find out whether the interior is any larger than the 3. We'd be looking at it for the main family touring car, to replace a Mazda 6 wagon, so I'd not be keen to go smaller than that, especially as our boys get closer to gangly teenagers. My wife's Leaf is fine for around town but we'd want larger for touring...

Of those with 3s, how do they find the rear in terms of space for older kids/adults?

RobDickinson
1408 posts

Uber Geek


  #2383309 31-Dec-2019 14:18
It has the same CD perhaps but not CDa so wont go as far or be as efficient as a 3, interior space should be good.

 

 

 

Tesla has several very cool new manufacturing techniques that may go into the model Y, will be interesting to see what it comes out like.

Obraik
1580 posts

Uber Geek


  #2383469 31-Dec-2019 17:30
jonathan18: It's impressive that the Y is much roomier in the boot (three times the size of the 3), and yet has the same drag rating.

I'm interested to find out whether the interior is any larger than the 3. We'd be looking at it for the main family touring car, to replace a Mazda 6 wagon, so I'd not be keen to go smaller than that, especially as our boys get closer to gangly teenagers. My wife's Leaf is fine for around town but we'd want larger for touring...

Of those with 3s, how do they find the rear in terms of space for older kids/adults?

The Y is meant to be able to seat 7 (although I don't think you'd really be able to fit anyone older that 10 in the back row) so a bit roomier than the 3.

The 3 is about standard for a sedan I've found. You can fit three adults in the backseat but they probably won't be comfortable for long. The lack of a hump for the dif/exhaust makes the middle seat more comfortable than other sedans.

jarledb
Webhead
2814 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2383481 31-Dec-2019 17:59
It's not much bigger, and I am guessing a lot of the extra boot space is in height.

 

Here is an estimate from an article in Cleantechnica:

 

I’d roughly guess that the Model Y is a couple of inches (~50 mm) longer at the rear, and 3 to 4 inches (~75–100 mm) longer at the front. The front hood starts a fraction higher and the height climbs to perhaps 8 inches (~200 mm) taller in some areas, especially the roof-line over the passenger compartment (and at the rear).

 

Personally I like the access to the boot better on the Y than the 3. @Linuxluver might be able to tell us how the Model 3 boot is in the rain, thats one of my main concerns - it looks like you could easily get water into the boot when it's raining on the Model 3.

Obraik
1580 posts

Uber Geek


  #2383488 31-Dec-2019 18:23
jarledb:

 

It's not much bigger, and I am guessing a lot of the extra boot space is in height.

 

Here is an estimate from an article in Cleantechnica:

 

I’d roughly guess that the Model Y is a couple of inches (~50 mm) longer at the rear, and 3 to 4 inches (~75–100 mm) longer at the front. The front hood starts a fraction higher and the height climbs to perhaps 8 inches (~200 mm) taller in some areas, especially the roof-line over the passenger compartment (and at the rear).

 

Personally I like the access to the boot better on the Y than the 3. @Linuxluver might be able to tell us how the Model 3 boot is in the rain, thats one of my main concerns - it looks like you could easily get water into the boot when it's raining on the Model 3.

 

 

Could be better:

 

 

Haven't had to deal with it myself yet since Auckland has been dry over the last two weeks when I got mine.

RobDickinson
1408 posts

Uber Geek


  #2383490 31-Dec-2019 18:27
I've not managed water in the boot even when I've tried..

Linuxluver

5786 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2383522 31-Dec-2019 20:54
jarledb:

Personally I like the access to the boot better on the Y than the 3. @Linuxluver might be able to tell us how the Model 3 boot is in the rain, thats one of my main concerns - it looks like you could easily get water into the boot when it's raining on the Model 3.



I've done some significant highway and city driving in heavy rain over the last 6 weeks and can report zero water issues in the boot or the froot. Dry as a bone.

All good here.

The M3 boot is actually pretty big. Out the back seats down and you WILL get a big flat screen TV in there.

Here's an interesting update on the perceptions of the Model Y from Teslarati.

:-)




BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2383570 1-Jan-2020 07:21
Some people like Kim Kardashian-style fat bum, too.

