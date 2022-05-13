Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor. If investing please consider our affiliate links for new accounts: Sharesies or Hatch. To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsFinance and wealth managementCredit card won’t pay Ola.
rugrat

2743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#296007 13-May-2022 20:19
Send private message quote this post

BNZ is refusing to answer phone saying my inquiry about being stranded because card is not working with OLA is not urgent enough. Bot answer thing.

 

 

 

I guess can get to ATM and get cash and pay higher fare company.

 

 

 

It allowed ride to current location then came up payment failure, no further rides until paid.

 

 

 

Also had trouble with Apple Pay, which failed heap of times at start, so loaded card directly.

 

 

 

It allowed me to do the ride, but then the payment failed the other end, further rides blocked until paid.

 

 

 

I can see all the attempted payments on card, but they are $0.00 transactions.

 

 

 

BNZ Applic also shows new credit card on way (haven’t received yet) so wondering if that’s screwing things up.

 

 

 

Not very happy about situation. Also checked all transactions are unblocked on BNZ application so don’t have clue what’s going on.

Create new topic
BlakJak
951 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2913689 13-May-2022 21:06
Send private message quote this post

Not sure what you're trying to say. Are you complaining about Ola here?

 

You're in the Transport forum.

 

If other things have also had problems hitting your card, doesn't feel like an Ola-specific problem.

 

Aside from the rant what are you seeking to achieve with your post?




No signature to see here, move along...

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74169 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2913706 13-May-2022 21:13
Send private message quote this post

Why a new card on its way? Was it requested before these problems?




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

rugrat

2743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2913707 13-May-2022 21:15
Send private message quote this post

BlakJak: Not sure what you're trying to say. Are you complaining about Ola here? You're in the Transport forum. If other things have also had problems hitting your card, doesn't feel like an Ola-specific problem. Aside from the rant what are you seeking to achieve with your post?

 

OLA is part of transport is it not, transport by car.

 

I’m not sure if a BNZ problem or OLA problem, but sounds like it is a first as others haven’t said about paying them problem.

 

I just find it a crazy situation, also think it is bad that the bank will only answer phone for lost/stolen cards after hours, when it is serious if someone cannot settle a bill.

 

I’ve brought meal on credit card, that worked fine.

 

I will try loading a different banks card when home.



rugrat

2743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2913754 13-May-2022 21:19
Send private message quote this post

freitasm: Why a new card on its way? Was it requested before these problems?

 

Card expires next month. It is giving option to activate new card, which of course won’t do until it is received.

 

It has that Apple Pay will work until it arrives, if they lock out other transactions because of this I feel it is not right.

 

I paid for meal using Apple Watch which worked fine, also have physical card on me.

 

I was aware of no problems until tonight and transactions all look fine on card.

BlakJak
951 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2913755 13-May-2022 21:24
Send private message quote this post

The fact you had a credit card problem paying for a rideshare doesn't make this a transport discussion.

Basically your problem is the bank. This isn't the place to discuss that.

And even if it were, there's nothing anyone here can do exceptaybe relate their own experience or not.

And I've never managed to successfully catch an Ola so can't help you there.




No signature to see here, move along...

rugrat

2743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2913757 13-May-2022 21:29
Send private message quote this post

If finance is where it belongs happy for it to be moved.

 

If bring problems into public maybe something will be done long term, BNZ refusing to answer phone about CC problem before 9pm Friday night, and certain payments failing  maybe under set circumstances, where shouldn’t fail.

 

Also very strange that card showed ok to give me a lift, then failed when came time to settle.

 

I’ve caught OLA many a time and first time had a problem.

rugrat

2743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2913906 14-May-2022 11:40
Send private message quote this post

Got in touch with BNZ, even though I put in my current expiry date for some reason OLA is picking up the expiry date of the new card which is why being declined. 

 

Guessing Apple Pay for applications, web payments will do same. Pay Pass / Pay Wave working fine.

 

BNZ cannot fix it, and said I’ll just have to wait for new card to arrive.

 

I’ve had 4 text’s 6 minutes apart from OLA asking me to pay so far today. Person on phone from BNZ didn’t know how it happened.

 

I don’t think it is very good.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74169 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2913907 14-May-2022 11:41
Send private message quote this post

Now you know why it's happening. Set Ola to use a different card for this one time and get it paid.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

rugrat

2743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2913929 14-May-2022 12:43
Send private message quote this post

Tried adding Kiwi Bank, and ANZ both came up card save failed. Did get a text code from ANZ, it failed after entered code.

 

There was a link in text messages OLa sent me, it went to web page, entering above ANZ card it payed, looking like Ola applic is screwed.

 

Interesting, when I look at payment methods in their applic, both ANZ and Kiwi Bank show there even though it had saved failed.

 

I’ll leave it like that, but if have trouble next time travel will download the Uber Application one instead, just a pity as a lot of drivers use both and they tell me they get to keep more of the money through Ola.

 

 

BlakJak
951 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2922778 4-Jun-2022 18:11
Send private message quote this post

Waitomo Fuel recently updated their app and changed their bank payment arrangements.. so you had to reload your credit card details.

 

My ASB Visa came back 'save failed' the first time I went to add it. Worked the second time. Ensure you try more than once and do it over a period of time (to account for transient issues).

 

 

Diversity in your ride-share options is always a good idea too :-)




No signature to see here, move along...

jonathan18
6200 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2922782 4-Jun-2022 18:29
Send private message quote this post

BlakJak: Waitomo Fuel recently updated their app and changed their bank payment arrangements.. so you had to reload your credit card details.
My ASB Visa came back 'save failed' the first time I went to add it. Worked the second time.


You're lucky. I tried about 10 times to add mine on two different devices, and had two long conversations with my bank (BNZ), as mine was failing at the point of clicking on the verification notification from the BNZ app. Bank seemed to think it was user error, but after I contacted Waitomo they said they'd had lots of problems with BNZ cards. They gave me $10 credit as I'd had to buy fuel without access to the app's discounts (a spare Kiwibank card wouldn't load either).

old3eyes
8858 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2922830 5-Jun-2022 08:28
Send private message quote this post

jonathan18:
BlakJak: Waitomo Fuel recently updated their app and changed their bank payment arrangements.. so you had to reload your credit card details.
My ASB Visa came back 'save failed' the first time I went to add it. Worked the second time.


You're lucky. I tried about 10 times to add mine on two different devices, and had two long conversations with my bank (BNZ), as mine was failing at the point of clicking on the verification notification from the BNZ app. Bank seemed to think it was user error, but after I contacted Waitomo they said they'd had lots of problems with BNZ cards. They gave me $10 credit as I'd had to buy fuel without access to the app's discounts (a spare Kiwibank card wouldn't load either).

 

I just did this the other day. Only took one attempt to load my ASB Visa on to it. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

rugrat

2743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2931488 18-Jun-2022 21:01
Send private message quote this post

Yay, the Ola payment worked tonight, with the new credit card loaded on.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 