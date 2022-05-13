BNZ is refusing to answer phone saying my inquiry about being stranded because card is not working with OLA is not urgent enough. Bot answer thing.
I guess can get to ATM and get cash and pay higher fare company.
It allowed ride to current location then came up payment failure, no further rides until paid.
Also had trouble with Apple Pay, which failed heap of times at start, so loaded card directly.
It allowed me to do the ride, but then the payment failed the other end, further rides blocked until paid.
I can see all the attempted payments on card, but they are $0.00 transactions.
BNZ Applic also shows new credit card on way (haven’t received yet) so wondering if that’s screwing things up.
Not very happy about situation. Also checked all transactions are unblocked on BNZ application so don’t have clue what’s going on.