SomePostman

The Japanese companies (particularly) have dragged their feet so badly they have really backed themselves into a corner. The only way I see them surviving is badge engineering Chinese products (which is already happening - I see that BYD are to build some 'Toyota' EVs and Honda had a plan for a Chinese built model).

The Japanese companies have evolved into exactly the dinosaur/slow moving companies that they clobbered so well during the 70s and 80s.

Personally, I don't see hybrid as 'the best of both worlds' - They still have the 'overhead' of an internal combustion engine (ICE) and all the maintenance/costs that this still incurs - offset by electrical assistance. I can see that some people might see that the engine is insurance against a failed battery pack after a few years and sure, they might be cheaper (for now), but battery costs are dropping pretty quickly and the reliability seems to be improving.

The BYD blade battery technology seems extremely robust and resilient if reports are to be believed and I gather Tesla (and others) are buying blade batteries as well. Assuming the rest of the vehicle is well built (and it appears to be), I think these will be big sellers.