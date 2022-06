SomePostman

Dingbatt: So many questions;

How does the preorder work?

Is it a deposit (non/refundable), order fee, etc?

Do they have demonstrators available in NZ? Have you test driven one?

Any word on the Atto 4 (Seal)?

Look up their dealer network, talk to them. Refundable deposits seemed to vary from $500 to $2000 but they clearly stated that if you test drive it and it's not what you expected, it's refundable. It is a deposit and goes towards the purchase priceDemonstration models are "on the boat" and expected late July, but expect that people who have preordered will get first chance.I have not driven one, only watched and read a ton. People say it's "comfort oriented and not meant for spirited driving"Seal/Atto 4 has been discussed a lot and they're really keen to bring it here, but no ETA. I think that's because the Chinese preorder numbers are sky high and it'll take them a while to get a RHD line and capacity. People ask a lot about the Tang 7 seat big SUV and a ute too, but no official word on them. The plan is 2023 they will introduce new models but as of now the only certainty is Atto 3 then Dolphin/Atto 2There was a hour long Q&A with the brand manager last night you can watch here if you're particularly info hungry or bored 😂https://youtu.be/H4Ctm0B0sog