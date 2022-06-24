Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
BYD in NZ
SomePostman

#298527 24-Jun-2022 14:20
So BYD (Build Your Dreams) have announced their initial dealer network and pricing for the first EV they're bringing to NZ- the midsize SUV Atto 3. They plan to bring the smaller EA1/dolphin/Atto 2 to NZ for preorders in December... And this might be a $40k electric car with surprisingly good specs for the price.

I thought I'd kick this off for discussion. I've preordered the extended range and they said delivery in late August or early September.

Anyone else pre-ordered? Waiting for other models? Waiting for reviews and better understanding of reliability? Not interested at all? Excited about the brand?

Obraik
  #2933926 24-Jun-2022 14:27
I think the likes of BYD could very well be a big threat for Japanese companies like Toyota and Mazda. Both of those legacy companies are dragging their feet with switching to EVs, meanwhile you have these Chinese EV companies like BYD bringing out what look like decent vehicles at a very appealing price point.

Dingbatt
  #2933928 24-Jun-2022 14:32
So many questions;

 

How does the preorder work?

 

Is it a deposit (non/refundable), order fee, etc?

 

Do they have demonstrators available in NZ? Have you test driven one?

 

Any word on the Atto 4 (Seal)?




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

SomePostman

  #2933931 24-Jun-2022 14:35
Obraik:

I think the likes of BYD could very well be a big threat for Japanese companies like Toyota and Mazda. Both of those legacy companies are dragging their feet with switching to EVs, meanwhile you have these Chinese EV companies like BYD bringing out what look like decent vehicles at a very appealing price point.



At least Toyota have a very solid hybrid lineup and there's a lot of people not ready with jumping full EV and think hybrid is the best of both worlds. But I really do like Mazda (post their boring/plain phase they left during the late 90s, early 2000s) but they really do seem left behind. The MX-30 was really disappointing. I'm not sure Honda are any better positioned? There's going to be a lot of deaths and births in the car industry in the next 10 years I'd guess



SomePostman

  #2933940 24-Jun-2022 14:47
Dingbatt:

So many questions;


How does the preorder work?


Is it a deposit (non/refundable), order fee, etc?


Do they have demonstrators available in NZ? Have you test driven one?


Any word on the Atto 4 (Seal)?



Look up their dealer network, talk to them. Refundable deposits seemed to vary from $500 to $2000 but they clearly stated that if you test drive it and it's not what you expected, it's refundable. It is a deposit and goes towards the purchase price

Demonstration models are "on the boat" and expected late July, but expect that people who have preordered will get first chance.

I have not driven one, only watched and read a ton. People say it's "comfort oriented and not meant for spirited driving"

Seal/Atto 4 has been discussed a lot and they're really keen to bring it here, but no ETA. I think that's because the Chinese preorder numbers are sky high and it'll take them a while to get a RHD line and capacity. People ask a lot about the Tang 7 seat big SUV and a ute too, but no official word on them. The plan is 2023 they will introduce new models but as of now the only certainty is Atto 3 then Dolphin/Atto 2

There was a hour long Q&A with the brand manager last night you can watch here if you're particularly info hungry or bored 😂

https://youtu.be/H4Ctm0B0sog

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2933941 24-Jun-2022 14:48
Honda haven't even started, they just signed a partnership with Sony the other day

 

Too busy building Formula 1 engines and setting Nurburgring lap records




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Dingbatt
  #2933946 24-Jun-2022 14:53
So a very similar pre-order deal to the one Polestar had. They can be reasonably confident the next person on the wait list will take the vehicle if you don’t.

 

The first thing I would be doing is getting the “Build Your Dreams” lettering removed from the boot. I don’t mind the BYD logo though.

 

I think it’s brilliant another EV company is coming here.




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

PolicyGuy
  #2933948 24-Jun-2022 14:58
Batman:

 

Honda haven't even started, they just signed a partnership with Sony the other day

 

Too busy building Formula 1 engines and setting Nurburgring lap records

 

 

Honda dropped out of making F1 engines at the end of 2021.

 

But I agree with you, they - like the other major Japanese car manufacturers - seem to be way behind on electrifying their product line. They have some Hybrids and fewer Plug-in Hybrids, but the shift to BEVs seems to have been a complete surprise to them, both strategically and tactically. That in itself is surprising, the Japanese manufacturers used to be seen as world-leading.



shk292
  #2933950 24-Jun-2022 15:01
The Atto3 looks really good. Been looking at the MG ZS for OH, but I think BYD is a better package. Have registered interest and will make a decision after a test drive

robjg63
  #2933952 24-Jun-2022 15:04
The Japanese companies (particularly) have dragged their feet so badly they have really backed themselves into a corner. The only way I see them surviving is badge engineering Chinese products (which is already happening - I see that BYD are to build some 'Toyota' EVs and Honda had a plan for a Chinese built model).

 

The Japanese companies have evolved into exactly the dinosaur/slow moving companies that they clobbered so well during the 70s and 80s.

 

Personally, I don't see hybrid as 'the best of both worlds' - They still have the 'overhead' of an internal combustion engine (ICE) and all the maintenance/costs that this still incurs - offset by electrical assistance. I can see that some people might see that the engine is insurance against a failed battery pack after a few years and sure, they might be cheaper (for now), but battery costs are dropping pretty quickly and the reliability seems to be improving.

 

The BYD blade battery technology seems extremely robust and resilient if reports are to be believed and I gather Tesla (and others) are buying blade batteries as well. Assuming the rest of the vehicle is well built (and it appears to be), I think these will be big sellers.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Dingbatt
  #2933959 24-Jun-2022 16:03
320 (50kWh) and 420 (60kWh) km WLTP range estimates so probably 290 and 380km real world. The same size battery (60kWh) in the Model 3 and Y get 480 and 455km respectively (WLTP), real world more like 430 and 410.

 

So there’s still a little way to go on efficiency. But there is a $20K price difference. As a urban family run around the Atto 3 will probably hit the spot for a lot of people.




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

