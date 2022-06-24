SomePostman

So BYD (Build Your Dreams) have announced their initial dealer network and pricing for the first EV they're bringing to NZ- the midsize SUV Atto 3. They plan to bring the smaller EA1/dolphin/Atto 2 to NZ for preorders in December... And this might be a $40k electric car with surprisingly good specs for the price.
I thought I'd kick this off for discussion. I've preordered the extended range and they said delivery in late August or early September.
Anyone else pre-ordered? Waiting for other models? Waiting for reviews and better understanding of reliability? Not interested at all? Excited about the brand?