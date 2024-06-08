I have a NZ New Suzuki Swift 2018 which I got second hand with the factory Bosch head unit with the default firmware. It has been bothering me for a while that CarPlay is incredibly laggy and just a pain. So I thought I would do a firmware upgrade on it. So I thought I would document my findings for others.

This should apply to many Suzuki models like the Swift, Vitara or Ignis after 2016 or newer with the factory installed Bosch unit.

There is two versions of the firmware 18xx (EU) and 17xx (GEX). The 18xx is for Europe and the 17xx is for the rest of the world. So here is what I did on in NZ.

Standard disclaimer at this point. If you brick your car or do something stupid don't blame me as I was just reading forums online and following their instructions and didn't do anything stupid.

Step 1 - Check your current version.

Press and hold the COG / Settings button for 10 seconds to get into the version info screen. Then press the "Software Version" button. My version was: 1750.2_170730

The two versions I could find that I have uploaded to a new Google drive link below are:

1780 - SW_SOP8.ZIP which I have renamed as SLDA_SOP8_GEX.zip - Found on XDA in the Suzuki SLDA thread on page 104

1790 - Suzuki_SLDA_System_SW_Update_v730.RAR I removed the unnecessary folder SpecialLogDirX I have rezipped as SLDA_SOP9_GEX.zip - Found on XDA in the Suzuki SLDA thread on page 131

If you check the version.info file in there you can see the Label has AI_PRJ_SUZUKI_UG_GEX_SOP9_LINUX_21.0S01 so you know its the GEX aka NZ version not the EU version.

I did the upgrade to 1780 first, but you should be able to jump straight to 1790.

Step 2 - Find a USB2 or USB3 stick under 16GB - I used a Transcend USB drive but as long as it's a decent quality USB2 or USB3 it should be fine.

Step 3 - Make sure it's MBR partitioning not GPT. If it's GPT you need to change it back to MBR and then Format USB stick FAT32

Step 4 - Copy all 14 files to the root and have no other files on the USB stick

Step 5 - Get into car and turn to Accessory mode but turn off air con to not drain too much from the battery

Step 6 - Open windows a bit as the upgrade takes 15 minutes and it can get foggy (learnt that after the first time)

Step 7 - Insert USB into USB port used for CarPlay and don't do anything and just wait for the update to start

Step 8 - Leave the car for 15 minutes for the upgrade and don't touch anything or turn the car off

Step 9 - At the final stage when told to remove the USB stick before reboot, remove the USB stick

Step 10 - After the reboot the head unit is off so you need to press the power button up the top left to turn it back on again

Step 11 - Check the version by pressing and holding the COG settings down the bottom right again for 10 seconds

Step 12 - Factory reset all settings from the main menu and re-setup everything

YMMV about doing a factory reset, but there were a few posts recommending it.

Improvements I have seen post update

CarPlay is MUCH faster to detect and work. It was previously very laggy and now Siri is responsive when responding to text messages etc. CarPlay is now quite functional in my view.

Reversing camera is also not as laggy. I just noticed it now but when going into reverse it's not like watching a VHS camera underwater.

Again. Don't be an idiot and turn your car off at stupid times. But hopefully this works for others.