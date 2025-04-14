Hi,



Considering a second small car as the kids near drivers license age.

Thinking Suzuki Swift, Mazda 2/Demio etc and probably around that $5k mark, so say 2007 - 2011 likely.



I'll kit out with a reversing camera/large screen if not there already but the main thing for me is viewing angles as a driver.

A family member has a new Kia Picanto and that's excellent - it that really helps with the spatial awareness and parallel parking etc when starting out.



What car worked well for this, which were disappointing etc?

Any gotcha like high insurance for Toyota Aquas apparently due to being easy to steal...



Just wondering if anyone has had experiences they'd like to share in this space.



Thanks.