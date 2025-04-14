Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Small cars for learner drivers?
Jaxson

#319326 14-Apr-2025 09:34
Hi,

Considering a second small car as the kids near drivers license age.
Thinking Suzuki Swift, Mazda 2/Demio etc and probably around that $5k mark, so say 2007 - 2011 likely.

I'll kit out with a reversing camera/large screen if not there already but the main thing for me is viewing angles as a driver.
A family member has a new Kia Picanto and that's excellent - it that really helps with the spatial awareness and parallel parking etc when starting out. 

What car worked well for this, which were disappointing etc?
Any gotcha like high insurance for Toyota Aquas apparently due to being easy to steal...

Just wondering if anyone has had experiences they'd like to share in this space.

Thanks.

wellygary
  #3363857 14-Apr-2025 09:44
Demios are on that high insurance list too!

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/132874756/driving-a-demio-your-insurance-excess-may-be-about-to-jump-1200

 

 

 
 
 
 

Dingbatt
  #3363858 14-Apr-2025 09:55
Both our sons learned to drive in a 2005 Suzuki Swift. A simple car with good visibility and modest power. We subsequently sold it to family friends who have taught both their daughters to drive in it.




CYaBro
  #3363864 14-Apr-2025 10:13
Honda Jazz perhaps?

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u74OFUj99S4

 

 




Dulouz
  #3363871 14-Apr-2025 10:34
My daughter learnt in our old Nissan Leaf (2015) - assuming they don't need to drive too much KM in a day and have access to charging it is a good cheap option.




