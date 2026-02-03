Can anyone recommend a car upholsterer on AKL North Shore for a small repair? The missus' Vitara door trim detached itself from the door panel.
I did a quick ddg search but all that comes up is fancy leather repair shops.
If it’s just the door trim card, any panelbeater should be able to take care of that.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
eracode:
If it’s just the door trim card, any panelbeater should be able to take care of that.
It's this cloth bit here. It completely unglued leaving a layer of flaking dry glue foam on the underlying plastic panel, and is just flapping on top of the armrest
So the cloth has come off its backing - which is a plastic panel? Can you get the plastic panel off the inside of the door?
If so, thinking maybe it wouldn’t be too difficult as a DIY job using aerosol contact adhesive or similar.
Without looking too hard, I found this place.
Is this the sort of place you’re looking for?
Also have a look through here,
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Kookoo:
eracode:
If it’s just the door trim card, any panelbeater should be able to take care of that.
It's this cloth bit here. It completely unglued leaving a layer of flaking dry glue foam on the underlying plastic panel, and is just flapping on top of the armrest
Is that a BMW? Exactly the same thing happened to all my doors in my BMW. They obviously didn't do any high UV/heat testing...The orange foamy stuff is a nightmare once it escapes into the car or on your clothes.
Sorry, forgot to mention that I spent a weekend using contact adhesive to reattach the covering and fold/push the cloth back into the crevices on all doors.
tstone:
Is that a BMW?
OP says it’s a Vitara.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
I had a headlining and a pillar done at Supertrim in Target Rd.
They did an outstanding job, but it wasn't as cheap as I would have liked it to be.
Can't fault the job they did, though
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Handsomedan:
I had a headlining and a pillar done at Supertrim in Target Rd.
They did an outstanding job, but it wasn't as cheap as I would have liked it to be.
Can't fault the job they did, though
Thanks mate. I was a bit uncertain given the relatively low score on the Google, so it's good to know you've had good experience. Will give them a go, fingers crossed.
I also did mine with Supertrim about 6 years ago, completely replaced the ceiling fabric, cost me about $550 I vaguely remember.
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