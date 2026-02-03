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ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Car upholsterer on the North Shore
Kookoo

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#323924 3-Feb-2026 20:55
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Can anyone recommend a car upholsterer on AKL North Shore for a small repair? The missus' Vitara door trim detached itself from the door panel.

 

I did a quick ddg search but all that comes up is fancy leather repair shops.




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eracode
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  #3458520 4-Feb-2026 01:33
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If it’s just the door trim card, any panelbeater should be able to take care of that.




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Kookoo

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  #3458870 4-Feb-2026 21:30
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eracode:

 

If it’s just the door trim card, any panelbeater should be able to take care of that.

 

 

It's this cloth bit here. It completely unglued leaving a layer of flaking dry glue foam on the underlying plastic panel, and is just flapping on top of the armrest

 




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eracode
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  #3458881 4-Feb-2026 22:18
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So the cloth has come off its backing - which is a plastic panel? Can you get the plastic panel off the inside of the door?

 

If so, thinking maybe it wouldn’t be too difficult as a DIY job using aerosol contact adhesive or similar.

 

Without looking too hard, I found this place.

 

Is this the sort of place you’re looking for?

 

Also have a look through here,




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tstone
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  #3458914 5-Feb-2026 08:34
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Kookoo:

 

eracode:

 

If it’s just the door trim card, any panelbeater should be able to take care of that.

 

 

It's this cloth bit here. It completely unglued leaving a layer of flaking dry glue foam on the underlying plastic panel, and is just flapping on top of the armrest

 

 

 

Is that a BMW? Exactly the same thing happened to all my doors in my BMW. They obviously didn't do any high UV/heat testing...The orange foamy stuff is a nightmare once it escapes into the car or on your clothes.

tstone
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  #3458915 5-Feb-2026 08:36
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Sorry, forgot to mention that I spent a weekend using contact adhesive to reattach the covering and fold/push the cloth back into the crevices on all doors.

eracode
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  #3458939 5-Feb-2026 09:29
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tstone:

 

Is that a BMW?

 

 

OP says it’s a Vitara.




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  #3458942 5-Feb-2026 09:53
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I had a headlining and a pillar done at Supertrim in Target Rd. 

 

They did an outstanding job, but it wasn't as cheap as I would have liked it to be. 

 

Can't fault the job they did, though




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Kookoo

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  #3459098 5-Feb-2026 15:24
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Handsomedan:

 

I had a headlining and a pillar done at Supertrim in Target Rd. 

 

They did an outstanding job, but it wasn't as cheap as I would have liked it to be. 

 

Can't fault the job they did, though

 

 

Thanks mate. I was a bit uncertain given the relatively low score on the Google, so it's good to know you've had good experience. Will give them a go, fingers crossed.




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siyuan
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  #3459178 5-Feb-2026 19:31
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I also did mine with Supertrim about 6 years ago, completely replaced the ceiling fabric, cost me about $550 I vaguely remember.

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