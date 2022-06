Some good feedback on this printer over at Cheapies from 2020.

One user in particular thought (when the price was $349.99):

"Good price but quality isn't as good i.e bowden tube and nozzle also if its not a glass bed. Two friends of mine bought this same printer and had spent a similar amount of money upgrading/fixing it. Probably total cost for it to operate smoothly $550 (incl printer price). Two of these as well as a CR10S Pro were used in our Mechanical Engineering department"

"Ender 3 is definitely a good starter 3D printer but make sure you get a glass bed so your prints are level. Otherwise you'll rip the aluminium bed surface off when trying to take your print off and trust me, this happens a lot which is why I have upgraded my CR10S to a flexible bed.

Negatives of this printer:

1) Current bed material (can upgrade to glass bed)

2) Louder fan

3) No auto levelling so every 2 prints you have to use either a paper or special aluminium tool to level to nozzle with the bed(most tedious part because you have to do it often)

4) Small bed size (larger prints off thingiverse, you'll have to split the print in half)

5) Filament is exposed (exposed filament clogs the nozzle because plastic is porous it soaks up the water in humid air which is why my mate cnc'd a box with silica gel to put my filament in)

6) Cheap parts which will most likely break in the first few prints which you'll then have to buy off aliexpress and wait a whole month

7) Mostly sensor and nozzle issues. You'll have to buy spare nozzles and sensors! Nozzles need changing when they start turning black and sensors break easily unless you upgrade to a BL Touch sensor(same amount as the printer - its German)

Pros:

Cheap printer

Honestly the most pain in the ass thing is levelling because the extrusion rate from the nozzle is also affected by the humidity (unless you can put your printer in a really dry room) you'll have different levelling settings through winter,summer,spring,autumn. You can spend up to an hour just to try get the bed level this is why I went with the CR10S Pro that comes with auto levelling.

My mate said get Prusa printer if you have the money otherwise the higher end Creality printers are good off the shelf with a little tinkering. There's a few NZ companies that are selling the CR10S Pro for $1400 like mine but firstly decide if you want to go with Delta or Cartesian FDM printer."