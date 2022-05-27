Free for a limited time (until 3 June, 4am).

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/bundles/bioshock-the-collection

Experience the award-winning BioShock series. Journey to the cities of Rapture and Columbia across BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, including all single-player add-on content.

Here are some improvements and fixes for the three games:

Bioshock:

High quality audio mod(nexusmods.com)

GUI fixes pack mod(nexusmods.com)

Playstation button icons mod(nexusmods.com)

Bioshock 2:

Fix Quiet Guns and Unbalanced Audio - Restoring the Retail Audio Mix(steamcommunity.com)

High quality audio mod(nexusmods.com)

Playstation button icons mod(nexusmods.com)

Bioshock Infinite:

Skip intro videos:

1. Go to configuration file location

2. Open XEngine.ini.

3. Locate section [FullScreenMovie] and comment out these lines by putting a semicolon (;) at the beginning of each:

StartupMovies=2KLogoSweep720p2997

StartupMovies=IrrationalLogoTest

StartupMovies=UE3AnimatedLogo_ProRes

StartupMovies=AMDLogo720p

Save the file as read-only to prevent the tweak from randomly reverting.

Improved FOV slider (expands the range on the FOV slider):

1. Go to the configuration files location.

2. Open XUserOptions.ini.

3. Locate line MaxUserFOVOffsetPercent=15.000000 and change its value to 100 for maximum variability. This value is in percent and not degrees. See table below for precise field of view values. Start the game and set your field of view via slider in the menu.

Maximum FoV by slider / MaxUserFOVOffsetPercent value

85 / 21.43

90 / 28.57

95 / 35.71

100 / 42.86

105 / 50.00

110 / 57.14

120 / 60.00

Disable aim-assist:

- Go to the configuration files location.

- Open XUserOptions.ini.

- Change bAimAssist and DefaultbAimAssist to false

- Save your changes and make XUserOptions.ini read only.

GUI scaling:

- Go to the configuration files located in "%USERPROFILE%\Documents\My Games\BioShock Infinite\XGame\Config"

- Open XUI.ini.

- Locate lines MaxResolutionUpScale=0.0 and change value to something between 0.0 and 1.0.