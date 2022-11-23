Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
gnfb

#302434 23-Nov-2022 11:12
Anyone know of any deals pertaining to Youtube Premium in NZ? first three months free sort of thing




mrgsm021
  #3000239 23-Nov-2022 11:22
Samsung includes the 3 free months deal on YT Premium when you purchase their flagship handsets.

 

Got these deals when I bought S20U, S22U and ZFold 3, however found this was only available to YT accounts that never had the 3 months free before though

tripp
  #3000244 23-Nov-2022 11:57
I really wish people that have been here for years understand the difference between "asking if there are any deals" and "sharing a deal".

 

All you do is spam people with non deal related messages when posting in bargains and deals as a lot of people have it on watch.

 

It's really not that hard to work out, unless you are looking at spamming people so you get noticed.

 

 

gnfb

  #3000245 23-Nov-2022 11:57
Hmm I just got 3 months by using this page

 

https://themoneyninja.com/youtube-premium-3-month-free-trial/

 

this section

 

Free Trial of YouTube Premium: 3 Methods

 

Method #1: YouTube Premium Referral

 

then clicking the claim offer

 

says that next payment feb and bank account shows

 

 

 

 

Google YouTubePremiumAuckland

 

$1.49

 

 

 




tripp
  #3000247 23-Nov-2022 11:59
So why did you not post that in your first message?

 

*smacks head*

gnfb

  #3000248 23-Nov-2022 12:00
Sorry for not understanding how it works




