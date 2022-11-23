Anyone know of any deals pertaining to Youtube Premium in NZ? first three months free sort of thing
Anyone know of any deals pertaining to Youtube Premium in NZ? first three months free sort of thing
Samsung includes the 3 free months deal on YT Premium when you purchase their flagship handsets.
Got these deals when I bought S20U, S22U and ZFold 3, however found this was only available to YT accounts that never had the 3 months free before though
I really wish people that have been here for years understand the difference between "asking if there are any deals" and "sharing a deal".
All you do is spam people with non deal related messages when posting in bargains and deals as a lot of people have it on watch.
It's really not that hard to work out, unless you are looking at spamming people so you get noticed.
Hmm I just got 3 months by using this page
https://themoneyninja.com/youtube-premium-3-month-free-trial/
