PC & Xbox - Game Pass Ultimate Family and Friends - 5 users $39.95 per Month ($7.99 each)
Qazzy03

36 posts

Geek


#304066 1-Apr-2023 16:46
https://www.xbox.com/en-NZ/games/store/xbox-game-pass-friends-family/cfq7ttc0hxbn

 

Just launched in New Zealand (testing here, not live in USA), $39.95 NZD per month.

 

Share all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits with up to 4 family members and friends

 

Include friends and family outside your household.

 

one “primary account holder” (responsible for subscription fees) and four “group members”

 

Each member will enjoy a personalised experience where every account has its own gaming history, achievements, gamertag, saves, and built-in preferences. 

 

Works out to $8 a month if you have or, find 4 friends to split the cost with instead of $19.95 for ultimate, Standard Game Pass for PC or Xbox is $12.95.

 

Also includes

 

Xbox Live Gold for each user

 

EA Play Membership

 

Cloud access for mobile phone and tablet or (steam deck via Edge browser)

 

Release day Xbox Game Studio titles.

 

Works on both Xbox and PC at the same time.

Wakrak
1188 posts

Uber Geek


  #3057652 1-Apr-2023 16:59
Some discussion on Cheapies

 

648 Days of Xbox Family Game Pass $212 (Up to 5 Users, $42.4 per user) @ Various Sellers (Turgame/ByNoGame, VPN Required) - ChoiceCheapies

