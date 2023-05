Hi all,

I got the below kit to start an (overpowered) Plex server, however, after doing the maths on the power draw I have abandoned the project. This stuff is/was classy kit, and i'm pretty much giving it away because I just want rid of it.

Included;

Dell SC4020 SAN with 14 x 1.2TB spinning disks

Dell FX2 Chassis with 4 sleds

HP Aruba Lan Switches

Cisco Fibre Switch

Come and collect it from Palmerston North, give me $100 and it's all yours, it all works.