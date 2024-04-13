Anyone used this service to make overseas purchases? We're not sure about what it actually does 🤔
Anyone used this service to make overseas purchases? We're not sure about what it actually does 🤔
'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire
'A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.' Edward Abbey
There's a 180 page thread that might help here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=109104
RunningMan:
There's a 180 page thread that might help here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=109104
The topic is only 12 years old now...
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup