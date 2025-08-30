$299 for the Standard Kit (usually $599)
$20/mo off the Residential Plan for your first 12 months
Both offers end the 3rd of September.
Starlink: https://www.starlink.com/nz/residential
Noel Leeming: https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/starlink-standard-kit-v4/N227282.html
Harvey Norman: https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/networking-smart-home-and-home-phones/networking/wireless-modem-router/starlink-standard-kit-v4-tri-band-wi-fi-6-system-white.html
Bunnings: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/starlink-standard-kit-latest-generation_p0584707
One free month referral: https://www.starlink.com/residential?referral=RC-2896699-26676-91
If you purchased a Starlink from a retailer, you can still get a free month by following these steps:
1. Open a referral link and look for the message “You are using a referral code” at the top of the website.
2. Select the “More options” button (three lines) and sign in (create an account if you haven't already).
3. Click “Activate Your Starlink”.
4. Enter your Starlink identifier.
5. At checkout, you should see “Referral Code Applied” below the “due today” amount.