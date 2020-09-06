Disclaimer - this isn't exact but...

ISP 1 has 100 customers and 90 of them are on gig fibre, 10 are on VDSL.

ISP 2 has 100 customers and 30 of them are on gig fibre, 60 on 100M fibre and 10 on VDSL.

The average speedtest for ISP1 might be 700Mbps

The average speedtest for ISP2 might be 150Mbps

Who is the fastest ISP?

Well, according to Ookla, ISP1 is the fastest ISP and they contact you, asking if you want to pay money to use the results in marketing.

