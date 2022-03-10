Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RDP connection to remote on spark network drops
sunmoom

Geek


#295183 10-Mar-2022 15:40
One of my colleagues can't use rdp connection to one server on spark network at all. It either takes long time to connect, or drops a few seconds after connection.

 

 

 

Does anyone else experience the same issue?

 

 

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
Uber Geek

  #2884465 10-Mar-2022 15:45
You need to explain better with how it is set up.

 

Is this RDP over a VPN connection, or RDP directly to an IP address on the internet.

 

If it is RDP over the internet this is incredibly insecure and this practice should immediately be stopped. VPN is basically the only way to go.




sunmoom

Geek


  #2886427 15-Mar-2022 12:20
Thanks, it is over vpn (l2tp).

 

 

 

mentalinc
Uber Geek

  #2886429 15-Mar-2022 12:22
If the VPN is connected, sounds like there is a routing issue, are you able to ping or access anything else via the VPN?

 

 




sunmoom

Geek


  #2886435 15-Mar-2022 12:29
Yes, ping the vpn gateway seems quite good, latency is about 30ms. NAS in the intranet also responds. I noticed that anydesk (the remote control app) took unusually long time to connect my colleague's and dropped quickly, while ms teams didn't. I am on vodafone.

 

 

 

Linux
Uber Geek

  #2886442 15-Mar-2022 12:37
Did MS not break l2tp with a Windows update? Was fixed in another update

sunmoom

Geek


  #2887588 17-Mar-2022 14:10
current win10/11 seem all good on l2tp

Dynamic
Uber Geek

  #2887592 17-Mar-2022 14:23
I've seen this happen where the IP address range of the home network is the same as the IP address range of the network being VPN/RDP'd into.  The routing does not work in that scenario.  Change the IP range of the home network is a common way to resolve this.




sunmoom

Geek


  #2888052 18-Mar-2022 10:41
Thanks, that's not the case in my situation.

 

Home ip is 192.168.1.x

 

VPN is 10.208.x.x

 

RDP are 10.208.x.x and 192.168.0.x

 

 

 

