One of my colleagues can't use rdp connection to one server on spark network at all. It either takes long time to connect, or drops a few seconds after connection.
Does anyone else experience the same issue?
You need to explain better with how it is set up.
Is this RDP over a VPN connection, or RDP directly to an IP address on the internet.
If it is RDP over the internet this is incredibly insecure and this practice should immediately be stopped. VPN is basically the only way to go.
Thanks, it is over vpn (l2tp).
If the VPN is connected, sounds like there is a routing issue, are you able to ping or access anything else via the VPN?
Yes, ping the vpn gateway seems quite good, latency is about 30ms. NAS in the intranet also responds. I noticed that anydesk (the remote control app) took unusually long time to connect my colleague's and dropped quickly, while ms teams didn't. I am on vodafone.
I've seen this happen where the IP address range of the home network is the same as the IP address range of the network being VPN/RDP'd into. The routing does not work in that scenario. Change the IP range of the home network is a common way to resolve this.
Thanks, that's not the case in my situation.
Home ip is 192.168.1.x
VPN is 10.208.x.x
RDP are 10.208.x.x and 192.168.0.x
