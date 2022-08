If you're saturating wifi, then hyperfiber wont help, if you're saturating the upload (which is possible on 1000/500 plans) then the result is normally not that bad for most use as there would have to be an excess of other data to make gaming traffic lag out and that would probably be best addressed by throttling the device doing the upload.

If you are expecting hyperfiber to help with cloud upload speeds, it doesn't really help that much for a single persons use as most things are not that efficient with their bandwidth use and its limited by latency.

Really need to know the use case and problems to know if it will help at all.

And avoid my republic like you would avoid a takeaways with a D food rating.