tonysutorius

I run a video production company and have Hyperfibre for the various times when we need to move very large media files around the world quickly. I have the 2Gb service, and have pfSense well enough tuned that we get 1800Mb through it most of the time, comfortably. Our workstations are on a 10Gb LAN and move data at close to linespeed locally.

Recently I've run into an odd problem where YouTube Live streams uploading from our studio are struggling to be sustained, at a rather modest 6Mb or so. These are either failing entirely, or having mystery slowdowns after a period of time causing unacceptable dropped frames. I have hunted and hunted for an explanation, and am starting to wonder it there may be some sort of traffic shaping being applied by MyRepublic.

Can anyone comment on whether this is known, or likely, or possible?

