maca9nz: Hi



Does anyone successfully use the Orbi router pluggged directly into the ONT box without a modem in between.





Yes. I am testing the new Orbi WiFi 6E here. I had it connected to a ONT on 2degrees (which requires VLAN 10).

The only thing to be aware is that if you install using the app the router tries to connect but it does not try with VLAN 10. You have to connect to the router and use a browser to enabled VLAN 10 (if your ISP requires it).

I see MyRepublic does not require VLAN settings so it should just work.

And as above - the ONT is the "modem" and the device your ISP sends is a router.