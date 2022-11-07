Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
maca9nz

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#302203 7-Nov-2022 11:42


Hi

I am looking to upgrade my Orbi to wifi 6. Either the RBK 752 or RBK852 and move to hyperfibre.

My question is this…..

Does anyone successfully use the Orbi router pluggged directly into the ONT box without a modem in between.


I see that this works for Slingshot but want to confirm it does for MyRepublic before purchasing the upgraded Orbi.

I currently have a previous Orbi and Vodafone and I have to have a modem in between which is painful and seems to cause issues.

Any info helpful.

Thanks I’m advance.


Spyware
3071 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2992934 7-Nov-2022 12:02


Device supplied by the ISP is a "router". The ONT acts as the "modem" converting optical to copper.







 
 
 


freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74628 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2992941 7-Nov-2022 12:07


maca9nz: Hi

Does anyone successfully use the Orbi router pluggged directly into the ONT box without a modem in between.

 

Yes. I am testing the new Orbi WiFi 6E here. I had it connected to a ONT on 2degrees (which requires VLAN 10). 

 

The only thing to be aware is that if you install using the app the router tries to connect but it does not try with VLAN 10. You have to connect to the router and use a browser to enabled VLAN 10 (if your ISP requires it).

 

I see MyRepublic does not require VLAN settings so it should just work.

 

And as above - the ONT is the "modem" and the device your ISP sends is a router. 




 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11117 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2993000 7-Nov-2022 12:44


Standard question - why do you want Hyperfibre? What are you hoping to achieve by switching to Hyperfibre?

It is a huge amount of money to blow when there are actually better products (and cheaper) products out there if all you’re wanting is better WiFi. Mesh and Hyperfibre are not a match made in heaven.









allan
1684 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2993012 7-Nov-2022 13:11


maca9nz: Hi


My question is this…..

Does anyone successfully use the Orbi router pluggged directly into the ONT box without a modem in between.

 

Same response as others re the respective roles of ONT/router etc, but yes I've been using an older Orbi RBR50 directly on Spark fibre 300/100, which requires VLAN 10, for a number of years with no Spark router in between. Not sure how that model would stand up to a faster fibre connection however.







