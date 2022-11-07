Hi
I am looking to upgrade my Orbi to wifi 6. Either the RBK 752 or RBK852 and move to hyperfibre.
My question is this…..
Does anyone successfully use the Orbi router pluggged directly into the ONT box without a modem in between.
I see that this works for Slingshot but want to confirm it does for MyRepublic before purchasing the upgraded Orbi.
I currently have a previous Orbi and Vodafone and I have to have a modem in between which is painful and seems to cause issues.
Any info helpful.
Thanks I’m advance.