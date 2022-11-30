Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMyRepublicPort Forwarding issues after getting a new router.
TGDelta2455

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#302544 30-Nov-2022 17:10
Send private message quote this post

I have searched around for a similar problem but I couldn't find any that replicated mine... So here goes nothing... 

I am with MyRepublic, in QLD. (Cairns area more specifically) I have had a room mate who we used his Router, Im pretty sure it was a Nighthawk XR1000. Port forwarding worked on that and I was able to play Elite Dangerous with no issues with friends. 

 

Room mate moved out, I bought a TP Link AX1500, did basic setup, tried to play some Elite, then suddenly theres a constant connection error, but thats okay it would still allow me to play. But after an hour I realized I cant see any of my friends, or join my friends. I can see their icon, but I cannot interact with them. 
So I assumed it was a port forwarding issue, which it turned out it was (as confirmed by messaging the devs), but whenever I setup portforwarding with/without DMZ, not a single port of mine can be accessed. Using canyouseeme.org literally none of my ports are opened, even if I set the ports to be opened. 

Windows Firewall is off also. 

So at this point, I messaged MyRepublic, which they got me to get a static IP. Didnt work. 
Messaged MyRepublic and now i have the "gamer" package. Still doesnt work. 
Messaged MyRepublic and they told me to get in contact with my router support. Which I did, they said it was my ISP (MyRepublic). Alright then. 
Messaged MyRepublic, told them, screwed around for 5 hours, nothing. 

Alright Ill try another router. Didnt work. 
Maybe two bad routers? Got another one. Didnt work. 
(note, all routers I got were different, I borrowed both, one being a NetComm N300 and the other was another brand, don't remember the model) 

 

And now as I'm typing this, I'm now buying a "MyRepublic certified" router to see if this will fix my issue. But I don't know. 

 

So Im at a loss. 

Im not exactly great at networking, I was a student for a while, but doing CISCO certs is somehow more easier to wrap my head around than doing it for a home network. 

Any ideas? Im more than happy to provide any details needed. 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
TGDelta2455

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3003737 30-Nov-2022 17:15
Send private message quote this post

Just some extra small info I thought of.

 

Everyone on my network has this issue, not just my PC. 
I do have a static IP/"Gamer" thing for my account. 
MyRepublic has /Assured/ me that Im not on a CGNat. 
I have reinstalled windows, I have tried all settings with both DMZ on AND off. 
Theres no one in my local area that can help me, I work for a small tech store and not even they understand. 
I am on NBN. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
MadEngineer
3160 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3003799 30-Nov-2022 18:21
Send private message quote this post

Has IPv6 suddenly kicked in and Windows is now treating the network as public? Do your Windows exceptions allow for that?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 