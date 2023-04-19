Good arvo all,

I've been with MyRepublic Mobile since August and have been, with minimal exception, very satisfied with the service. My only real gripes are that, on my pricey plan $80 (used to be $100 at launch), MMS is still $0.2/message and that phone support are quite sweet but ultimately can't do anything account-specific and tell you to use the slow-as-molasses live chat on the website.

I'm on the grandfathered $80 Rocket Max plan, which has unlimited data @20Mbps on-device and 20GB hotspot data @10Mbps (@1.2Mbps thereafter). However, what's truly exceptional is what I've noticed about the hotspot data in practice: I'm not sure if it's due to my device's configuration, a misconfigured account, or a bug in their provisioning system, but I get 20Mbps hotspot data without any limit whatsoever. Here's a screenshot showing 1.2TB of use in a few days of testing:

I'm a reasonably honest guy, so early on after noticing this I called and spoke to their customer service to open a ticket about the misconfiguration; I reckoned that if it were misconfigured for me, it was possibly misconfigured for everyone; I didn't want a newcomer MVNO to fail after having to pay Vodafone(/One) an obscene sum due to many customers using massive amounts of data. However, through some game of, well, telephone, apparently their technical team thought I was complaining about not having fast enough data and sent me generic boilerplate text about speeds being dependent on weather and network conditions. OK, fine by me, keep giving me unlimited hotspot I guess… I'm only willing to invest so much of my time/effort in working to be given less data, so at that point I let the matter be 🤷🏾‍♀️

Given that it's unlimited internet at a speed that allows for everything I want (even 4K video on streaming services), I cancelled my home internet and simply hotspot from my phone. It works like a charm and is saving me buckets.

However, I'm curious about their new plan, which is also called Rocket Max but is a better offer than it used to be: $75/month, but with no official hotspot throttle until 40GB, then @1.2Mbps thereafter. If I were to switch to this new plan, I worry that I would lose whatever account magic happened to give me truly unlimited 20Mbps throttle; I'd much rather have unlimited 20Mbps data than only 40GB of unthrottled data.

My questions for other MyRepublic users are:

Have you been experiencing this same phenomenon of unlimited hotspot (at an even faster speed than you're meant to be getting the limited hotspot)?

If so, are you on Rocket Lite, Rocket, the old Rocket Max, or the new Rocket Max?

I worry at some point the gravy train will end no matter what, but I'd like to not make it end prematurely by switching to the new plan and suddenly only having 40GB of hotspot.

Thanks much!