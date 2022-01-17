I have a Garmin Forerunner 45 which is OK as far as it goes. Main thing I want is HR monitoring when out cycling which it does, but it’s accessing that data that’s the problem.

I’m looking for a device that does the following (which the 45 does not do), so any suggestions would be welcome:

Download the detailed raw data to phone/PC if there is no internet connection for the phone. Needed for when I’m in the backcountry. Access the raw HR and other data so I can put it in a spreadsheet. Record GPS route data (which the 45 does do.)

Notes.

Garmin seems to make it impossible to do the above with this watch and probably across the board with their devices. There is software (e.g. GoldenCheetah) that will translate .fit data, but it doesn’t seem to work with the Garmin downloads and anyways is a pain in the butt to use. I want something that I don’t have to think about.

Garmin do allow download of data using their web software, but it just a summary, not raw data.

I’m not really interested in a chest HR monitor, it’s just something else to charge. Nor am I interested in Apple products.

I have a cycle computer (Lezyne, but that may change to Wahoo) that does GPS routing data and is the main device for recording this. The 45 connects by BT to this and transfers the HR data, but again the data is a pain to get.

I really can’t believe the Garmin phone needs to have an internet connection to show any significant, and all history data. Nothing is stored on the phone. Dunno why I have a phone with huge memory really!