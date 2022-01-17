Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Sports Getting data from Sports Watch
MartinGZ

226 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

#293388 17-Jan-2022 21:57
I have a Garmin Forerunner 45 which is OK as far as it goes. Main thing I want is HR monitoring when out cycling which it does, but it’s accessing that data that’s the problem.

 

I’m looking for a device that does the following (which the 45 does not do), so any suggestions would be welcome:

 

     

  1. Download the detailed raw data to phone/PC if there is no internet connection for the phone. Needed for when I’m in the backcountry.
  2. Access the raw HR and other data so I can put it in a spreadsheet.
  3. Record GPS route data (which the 45 does do.)

 

Notes.

 

Garmin seems to make it impossible to do the above with this watch and probably across the board with their devices. There is software (e.g. GoldenCheetah) that will translate .fit data, but it doesn’t seem to work with the Garmin downloads and anyways is a pain in the butt to use. I want something that I don’t have to think about.

 

Garmin do allow download of data using their web software, but it just a summary, not raw data.

 

I’m not really interested in a chest HR monitor, it’s just something else to charge. Nor am I interested in Apple products.

 

I have a cycle computer (Lezyne, but that may change to Wahoo) that does GPS routing data and is the main device for recording this. The 45 connects by BT to this and transfers the HR data, but again the data is a pain to get.

 

I really can’t believe the Garmin phone needs to have an internet connection to show any significant, and all history data. Nothing is stored on the phone. Dunno why I have a phone with huge memory really!




davidcole
5529 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2852550 18-Jan-2022 07:25
Can’t you plug it in for a computer via the Charging cable? It should with show up as a drive or you might need garmin express.

With garmin connect (the smart phone app). It’s designed to look at the data, or you can push it to Strava or other sites. But it’s not the raw data that you’re after.

Bit getting from phone shouldn’t require internet, It the phone will want it for sending to garmin. I’ve not tried syncing a run from a forerunner 645 to phone when phone has no wifi or mobile service





Senecio
1520 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2852568 18-Jan-2022 08:43
I’ve not tried syncing a run from a forerunner 645 to phone when phone has no wifi or mobile service

 

Garmin connect mobile app simply won't retrieve data from the watch unless the phone has an internet connection. The Garmin Express desktop application also requires an internet connection. Both Garmin applications are simply gateways to retrieve information from the device and upload them to the cloud, neither will store data locally.

 

 

 

OP, I'm not sure I quite understand what it is that you are trying to do. But one thing is clear, if you're trying to access data from a wearable in places with no internet connection, a Garmin device simply won't work. That's not how they are designed.

 

 

 

One solution could be to buy a bluetooth and Ant+ HR chest strap and pair that directly to your phone. Using the Strava app you could record your HR directly to the phone along with the GPS trail. You say you don't want a chest HR as its something else to charge, however most use a CR2035 coin cell battery and last 9-12 months before needing the change the battery.

 

 

 

That still leaves you with the challenge of extracting the data to put it in a spreadsheet. Can't help with that sorry, not something that I've ever looked into

davidcole
5529 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2852757 18-Jan-2022 11:43
I've just connected my watch to computer via usb, and I can go to D:\Garmin\Activity and see a bunch of .fit files.

 

No Software needed.  Of course you need something that can read those fit files on your pc, but I believed they were fairly standard.

 

Isn't that what OP wants?

 

 




alasta
5714 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2852778 18-Jan-2022 12:06
If you're using the optical heart rate sensor on your Forerunner then you need to think hard about whether you are actually going to find the raw data to be useful. Optical sensors, by nature of how they're designed, are prone to latency and anomalous readings so in order to improve accuracy the manufacturers have some quite complex algorithms to normalise the data when aggregating it to visualise in a tool such as Garmin Connect. This is probably why Garmin Connect doesn't allow you to export the raw data.

 

In theory an ECG based chest strap would probably give you usable raw data but I don't know if there are any that would allow you to extract the raw data ,and you've stated that you don't want to use this type of heart rate monitor anyway.

MartinGZ

226 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2852817 18-Jan-2022 13:35
Thanks everyone, almost there except for of off-line issue.

 

 

 

davidcole:

 

I've just connected my watch to computer via usb, and I can go to D:\Garmin\Activity and see a bunch of .fit files.

 

.....

 

Isn't that what OP wants?

 

 

Brilliant, I've been working with the .fit files generated by the Garmin software and that just seems a mess. Dragged the files to the PC and opened in GoldenCheetah, and there in all it's glory is the raw data. All of it. Export the data from GoldenCheetah as a .csv file and we have a data record for every second of the activity (goes from a 88 kB .fit file to a 972 KB .csv file!) So for a 3 hour ride we have 10,000 lines in Excel - WAY more than I need, but I'm not complaining. Many thanks. Sometimes we can't see the wood for the trees 😀

 

I also did the same for the Lezyne Mega XL cycle computer, and yup, I sure owe you a beer 🍺




MartinGZ

226 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2852819 18-Jan-2022 13:36
alasta:

 

If you're using the optical heart rate sensor on your Forerunner then you need to think hard about whether you are actually going to find the raw data to be useful......

 

 

As the HR is shown on the watch, and can be transmitted to any other device by BT or ant+, I would have thought that any algorithm correction would have been done in the watch. Mainly want to get rid of say data when I'm not actively cycling to get a truer average. Just compared the data stored in the Garmin and the Lezyne devices and are they show same HR, which seems to confirm any correction is done in the watch.

 

As for the data access, I just see that as a big corporate thing saying we know best. But I'm afraid it's my data, I want access to it - now I have. 😀

 

Senecio:

 

Garmin connect mobile app simply won't retrieve data from the watch unless the phone has an internet connection. The Garmin Express desktop application also requires an internet connection. Both Garmin applications are simply gateways to retrieve information from the device and upload them to the cloud, neither will store data locally.

 

 

Sort of what I'd figured out, so thanks for the confirmation. Looking at the data stored on the watch it holds a significant number of activities, and means that I can retrieve it later. The data is stored on the watch, I have BT access, my phone has massive storage and is a powerful computer, so why can't I plot it in the app? The Lezyne bike computer allows me to do this and will sync to cloud later on.

 

It's still a pain not being able to view the data on the phone when no signal, so if anyone knows of another device that allows it, that would be great.




davidcole
5529 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2852830 18-Jan-2022 13:53
MartinGZ:

 

Senecio:

 

Garmin connect mobile app simply won't retrieve data from the watch unless the phone has an internet connection. The Garmin Express desktop application also requires an internet connection. Both Garmin applications are simply gateways to retrieve information from the device and upload them to the cloud, neither will store data locally.

 

 

Sort of what I'd figured out, so thanks for the confirmation. Looking at the data stored on the watch it holds a significant number of activities, and means that I can retrieve it later. The data is stored on the watch, I have BT access, my phone has massive storage and is a powerful computer, so why can't I plot it in the app? The Lezyne bike computer allows me to do this and will sync to cloud later on.

 

It's still a pain not being able to view the data on the phone when no signal, so if anyone knows of another device that allows it, that would be great.

 

 

Yeah I was surprised when I turned off wifi/mobile data (left BT on) that it started trying to sync and then just did nothing.   Seems the app is too stupid to suck down the activity with no cloud to send it to.   Budget coding IMO.




mudguard
1419 posts

Uber Geek


  #2853050 18-Jan-2022 18:57
I have a Garmin S62 (for golf) which like a lot of Garmins can do plenty of other things. As I use it mostly as a watch and was curious for sleep and resting heart rate I have it on almost 24/7.
However for reasonably vigorous activity it's nowhere near as accurate as a strap.

I have a Garmin 520 for mountain biking and looking at the watch vs the 520 on my stem (synced to chest strap) the numbers are very different for heart rate.

Batteries for straps do last a long time and the pair almost instantly when you use them.

Senecio
1520 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2853096 18-Jan-2022 22:21
I read this a lot, but the optical HR on my FR 945 is pretty good. I do have a HR strap but I only use it when I’m doing high intensity intervals when I’m working in zones 4 & 5 and need the responsiveness but for everything else I just use the HR on the watch. Sometimes I’ve forgotten to take my HR strap with me for interval work and I honestly couldn’t tell the difference in the charts between wearing it or not.

alasta
5714 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2853183 19-Jan-2022 09:02
Optical HR sensors have improved a lot, to the point where some people wouldn't notice the difference compared with readings from an ECG based monitor.

 

Having said that, there are a lot of variables that can affect the performance of an optical sensor so they work better for some people than others. My training runs usually have me in the 150-180bpm range and I personally have always needed to use a chest strap to get consistently accurate readings.

 

There is a Youtube channel called The Quantified Scientist which performs some really fascinating tests on the performance of various wearable devices. 

MartinGZ

226 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2854430 20-Jan-2022 23:25
Thanks everyone, it would be nice to find something that does BT connect to the phone when there is no internet service, but otherwise I guess I'll live with it now I can get my data.

 

I was also able to connect to the phone using a USB-A converter and access the data though an Android file manager. So if nothing else I can backup the files to my phone, not that its that important though.




