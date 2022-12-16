New year, new thread.



Sky TV take over local supply in NZ from Jan 2023 as Spark Sport ends.

Waiting to see if F1TV Pro direct access continues in this geo area. New design regs from 2022 did have a positive impact on ability to follow, but still needed DRS to pass a lot of the time.

Wondering what will happen car design wise this year. Mercedes failed by their standards, butt started to come right near the end.

Will they be strong again in 2023? Red Bull were boringly solid for 2/3s of the season, and totally dominant in 2022.

Expect the same for 2023. Ferrari started the best off the blocks but then handed strategy to the clown posse.

Embarrassing doesn't even really begin to describe that effort. So much potential there. Lots of driver shake ups in there, where will they all settle.

Now also lots of team principle changes. McLaren needs more speed and their car handles really oddly.

DR gone now and next Aussie arrives. 2023 is last year as Alfa Romeo before switching back to Sauber ahead of Audi in 2026.





Netflix Survive to Drive should still have some decent content from 2022 season, and fill the gap before the season kicks off.

Likely to arrive around end of Feb 2023.











