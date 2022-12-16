Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSportsFormula 1 2023 Season Discussion
Jaxson

7537 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#302748 16-Dec-2022 15:58
Send private message

New year, new thread.

Thoughts and feelings welcome.

 

  • Sky TV take over local supply in NZ from Jan 2023 as Spark Sport ends.
    Waiting to see if F1TV Pro direct access continues in this geo area.

  • New design regs from 2022 did have a positive impact on ability to follow, but still needed DRS to pass a lot of the time.
    Wondering what will happen car design wise this year.

  • Mercedes failed by their standards, butt started to come right near the end. 
    Will they be strong again in 2023?

  • Red Bull were boringly solid for 2/3s of the season, and totally dominant in 2022. 
    Expect the same for 2023.

  • Ferrari started the best off the blocks but then handed strategy to the clown posse. 
    Embarrassing doesn't even really begin to describe that effort.  So much potential there.

  • Lots of driver shake ups in there, where will they all settle. 
    Now also lots of team principle changes.

  • McLaren needs more speed and their car handles really oddly. 
    DR gone now and next Aussie arrives.

  • 2023 is last year as Alfa Romeo before switching back to Sauber ahead of Audi in 2026.

  • Netflix Survive to Drive should still have some decent content from 2022 season, and fill the gap before the season kicks off. 
    Likely to arrive around end of Feb 2023.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 