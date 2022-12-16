New year, new thread.
Thoughts and feelings welcome.
- Sky TV take over local supply in NZ from Jan 2023 as Spark Sport ends.
Waiting to see if F1TV Pro direct access continues in this geo area.
- New design regs from 2022 did have a positive impact on ability to follow, but still needed DRS to pass a lot of the time.
Wondering what will happen car design wise this year.
- Mercedes failed by their standards, butt started to come right near the end.
Will they be strong again in 2023?
- Red Bull were boringly solid for 2/3s of the season, and totally dominant in 2022.
Expect the same for 2023.
- Ferrari started the best off the blocks but then handed strategy to the clown posse.
Embarrassing doesn't even really begin to describe that effort. So much potential there.
- Lots of driver shake ups in there, where will they all settle.
Now also lots of team principle changes.
- McLaren needs more speed and their car handles really oddly.
DR gone now and next Aussie arrives.
- 2023 is last year as Alfa Romeo before switching back to Sauber ahead of Audi in 2026.
- Netflix Survive to Drive should still have some decent content from 2022 season, and fill the gap before the season kicks off.
Likely to arrive around end of Feb 2023.