Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)What's the best glowworm cave experience around waitomo and rotorua?
xzdyahoo

19 posts

Geek


#299398 5-Sep-2022 00:33
Send private message

I'm heading to rotorua from auckland for a 3-day retreat,  and when I search for glowworm cave tour I find out there are a lot of glowworm caves around the area, the most famous waitomo cave, and Footwhistle Glowworm Cave, Spellbound Glowworm  Cave  down the road.  And there is a Glow Worm Kayaking and Paddle Boarding called [PADDLE BOARD ROTORUA], seems interesting too.


 


I believe there are more caves around but I have never been to any of those caves before, it would be too much cave tour if I choose to visit all of them.  


 


Does anyone know which cave is a must see and with the most unique or stunning view of all?


 


Please give some advice, thanks😝

Create new topic
SATTV
1355 posts

Uber Geek


  #2963224 5-Sep-2022 07:40
Send private message quote this post

Waitomo like Rotorua is a tourist trap and is designed to extract as much money out of your wallet as they possibly can.

 

For me, the best experience was black water rafting, you are in a wetsuit and floating in a car inner tube with no lights looking at more glow worms than you can imagine.

 

There used to be a couple of companies do this, I dont know if there are any more or not but it was well worth it.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Review
Posted 4-Sep-2022 10:59

Western Digital Introduces Modular, Lightning-fast Solutions
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:16

Sony Introduces HT-A3000 Soundbar
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:07

OPPO Launches Reno8 in New Zealand Aotearoa
Posted 1-Sep-2022 01:15

Fitbit Introduce Next Generation Smart Devices
Posted 27-Aug-2022 12:44

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 