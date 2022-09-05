I'm heading to rotorua from auckland for a 3-day retreat, and when I search for glowworm cave tour I find out there are a lot of glowworm caves around the area, the most famous waitomo cave, and Footwhistle Glowworm Cave, Spellbound Glowworm Cave down the road. And there is a Glow Worm Kayaking and Paddle Boarding called [PADDLE BOARD ROTORUA], seems interesting too.

I believe there are more caves around but I have never been to any of those caves before, it would be too much cave tour if I choose to visit all of them.

Does anyone know which cave is a must see and with the most unique or stunning view of all?

Please give some advice, thanks😝