Travel (planes, train, cruise)Cancel ANZ cashback credit card will lose cashback
tripseagull

#303522 15-Feb-2023 20:15
Since ANZ has decreased the cashback rate, I've decided to switch to SBS and AMEX free credit cards.

 

When I contacted ANZ customer service, they informed me that my cashback deposit date falls after the annual fee charging date. If I cancel my credit card before the annual fee is charged, I will lose the cashback I earned.

 

If I want to receive my cashback, I can't cancel the card until the cashback is paid out, which means I will have to pay the annual fee for the next cashback year. However, they also informed me that I can change my card to a Low Rate Visa, and the cashback can be paid to it.

 

Alternatively, I can request cancel the card after cashback is paid out, the annual fee will be refunded partially. However, they are not certain how the refund percentage will be calculated.

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3037377 15-Feb-2023 20:34
The way I see it, you're entitled to the cashback, that's a benefit you get from having the card. Provided you meet the criteria (presumably having a card for the entirety of the qualifying period), then it should be a simple matter of cancelling from that date, incurring no additional fee.

 

It's probably as simple as calling up on the day the renewal is due and asking them to cancel the card, but it's best if you can have someone confirm that. You probably need to be persistent and find the right person to talk to (a seemingly impossible task when it comes to banking). If you have a personal banker, you should talk to them, otherwise ask to speak to someone in the cards department.

networkn
Networkn
  #3037378 15-Feb-2023 20:37
Yeah, that seems like sales BS to me, I'd be asking for an escalation and asking them to show you where it states that in the terms and conditions.

 

 

shk292
  #3037380 15-Feb-2023 20:55
ANZ have really killed the benefits on their credit cards.  I have an Airpoints Platinum Visa and it's basically worthless now.  I only got it because Westpac, who are my main bank, were very slow to implement Google Pay.  Fortunately they pay out the Airpoints Dollars every month so I can just cancel the card before renewal fee is due

 

I assume this is all due to the decrease in transaction rates paid by merchants. 



networkn
Networkn
  #3037383 15-Feb-2023 21:04
shk292:

 

I assume this is all due to the decrease in transaction rates paid by merchants. 

 

 

Yes, they are really suffering. I am surprised they aren't on food stamps:

 

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/business/477492/anz-s-record-full-year-net-profit-nz-has-been-far-more-resilient-than-expected

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #3037388 15-Feb-2023 21:10
shk292:

 

I assume this is all due to the decrease in transaction rates paid by merchants.

 

You assume right. All banks will follow if they haven't already and that includes SBS.

 

AMEX are the only exception to the rule but merchants that accept AMEX are much less than other cards.

 

Personally, I'm keeping my Airpoints Visa Platinum at-least for now.




