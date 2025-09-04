I got a wise card and it all seems quite slick so far. They haven't asked me to upload ID for AML yet and I read somewhere on their pages that certain unspecified transactions will trigger them into demanding your ID be uploaded.

I'd prefer to upload ID before travelling and dealing with a frozen card and all that pavlova. Does anyone know what transactions will trigger the demand for ID?

Alternatively, how do they demand ID and what can I do before hand to ease the pain when I have to upload it?