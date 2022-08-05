The woke religion's strong here.
Okay... What topics would you like to talk about?
Randomly plonking a poster in here doesn't help much.
I'm a bit old and find that most of this stuff relates to the internet and social media - in the real world most of this stuff never comes up, or maybe I just lead a boring life
I actually have an issue with all the topics, but I have a particular issue with the notions that words are equated with "violence" and that diversity of thought (being staunchly Eurocentric as a woman who's partly "colored/multiracial") and ensuing expressions (when asked explicit questions requiring responses) are unwelcome. I don't want to go any further into it, because I've just engaged the services of a lawyer to investigate an issue involving potential discrimination of me in a certain space.
jonathan18:
@Woman: Given you appear to be making some politically charged point, perhaps better located in the politics thread?
(Also, you reference NZ, but you appear to be US-based?)
Yeah, I'm unwilling to undergo the ID verification process to post a political question, but if I have to, I will. I am NZ based (and I'm also a partly indigenous NZer).
lxsw20:
Nothing good can come from this thread.
Well, you'd think that civil discourse was possible in a so-called civilized society, but it seems not, eh? SMDH.
Welcome to GZ.
You've got a bit of US focussed propaganda there. Are you going to give us NZ based examples for discussion?
This is the PC BS that makes me want to leave NZ. Its insufferable. However I'm not sure anywhere else is any better. Maybe Iceland?
elpenguino:
Welcome to GZ.
You've got a bit of US focussed propaganda there. Are you going to give us NZ based examples for discussion?
Hi. Thanks for the welcome. I don't think it's propaganda, but in answering your question, I was first ostracized then "dismissed" from an environment because:
1) I repeatedly rejected the claims of a "senior" who attempted to define me as a "marginalized" and "oppressed" person due to my race and biological sex, and;
2) My comprehensive response to an exercise's explicit question asking to describe my thoughts on values and identity apparently revealed to them that my "thoughts" went against the ethos of the collective and as a consequence, allegedly caused distress (which could lead to "psychological trauma") to fellow members of the group.
Nothing in my response was malicious, felonious/criminal, inciteful, or hateful and I also didn't target an individual or group of people. I simply challenged ideologies by expressing that I'm pro west, and that I strongly support and advocate social cohesion while rejecting contentions that NZ's colonial history coupled with the claim that an evil, oppressive, white patriarchy exists, which has apparently had direct adverse effects on me (as a marginalized and oppressed WoC).
I am staying away from this one! It will probably cause my BP to hit dangerous levels and send me to the FUG Danger Zone real quick!
wratterus:
This is the PC BS that makes me want to leave NZ. Its insufferable. However I'm not sure anywhere else is any better. Maybe Iceland?
Oh, hello again! 🙂 I thought I recognized your username. It totally is! I've been back less than a year and I'm ready to GTFO here. LOL. Although, I wouldn't wanna go to Iceland, it's too egalitarian for me. 😂
