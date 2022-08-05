elpenguino: Welcome to GZ. You've got a bit of US focussed propaganda there. Are you going to give us NZ based examples for discussion?

Hi. Thanks for the welcome. I don't think it's propaganda, but in answering your question, I was first ostracized then "dismissed" from an environment because:

1) I repeatedly rejected the claims of a "senior" who attempted to define me as a "marginalized" and "oppressed" person due to my race and biological sex, and;

2) My comprehensive response to an exercise's explicit question asking to describe my thoughts on values and identity apparently revealed to them that my "thoughts" went against the ethos of the collective and as a consequence, allegedly caused distress (which could lead to "psychological trauma") to fellow members of the group.

Nothing in my response was malicious, felonious/criminal, inciteful, or hateful and I also didn't target an individual or group of people. I simply challenged ideologies by expressing that I'm pro west, and that I strongly support and advocate social cohesion while rejecting contentions that NZ's colonial history coupled with the claim that an evil, oppressive, white patriarchy exists, which has apparently had direct adverse effects on me (as a marginalized and oppressed WoC).