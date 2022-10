What are your thoughts on the new Auckland mayor? He seems to be trying to mix things up up a bit with his initial (dis)engagement with the media.

If you want to know a little about him, he's got a wikipedia page.

A couple of things stand out to me. He's got experience in governance roles. He's pushing 80 years old.

In the election he marketed himself as a fixer. Do you think he'll fix Auckland's problems?