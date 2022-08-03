Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums
Digmarx

153 posts

Master Geek


#299016 3-Aug-2022 10:39
Just moved back from hyperfibre and having some difficulty getting my link up. I've followed the info I found searching GZ regarding setting up PPPoE and I'm going wrong somewhere.

 

For starters, I was using the same perfectly functional installation of pfSense w/ MyRepublic; nothing has changed on the hardware side, and I'm assuming that the ONT hasn't been reset out of bridge mode.

 

Dashboard:

 

 

VLAN Config

 

 

PPPoE Config

 

 

Interface Assignment:

 

 

I've spoken with Voyager tech support but they were unable to do much. If anyone spots where I'm going wrong, please let me know. Otherwise perhaps there's an issue with the ONT config (?)

 

Cheers,

 

Zo

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
1985 posts

Uber Geek


  #2950098 3-Aug-2022 10:43
Only obvious difference from my Voyager setup is I have "Configure NULL service name" checked.

Digmarx

153 posts

Master Geek


  #2950100 3-Aug-2022 10:44
I've tried it both ways, doesn't seem to have any effect.

VygrNetworkMonkey
136 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Voyager
Lifetime subscriber

  #2950109 3-Aug-2022 10:53
Heya @Digmarx

 

Can you PM me your details - I'll do a quick debug on the BNG and see what's happening.




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey



dt

dt
1087 posts

Uber Geek


  #2950121 3-Aug-2022 11:21
plugged into the correct port on the ONT? 

Digmarx

153 posts

Master Geek


  #2950124 3-Aug-2022 11:30
I had initially left the router plugged into the 10G port on the ONT, but switched it over to LAN1 while talking to tech support. Neither one appears to make a difference

 

EDIT: Strangely (or maybe not) when I set the WAN to just the VLAN10 interface as here:

 

 

The link is shown as UP, but no IP address assigned, obviously because there's no PPP connection being negotiated

 

