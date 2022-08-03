Just moved back from hyperfibre and having some difficulty getting my link up. I've followed the info I found searching GZ regarding setting up PPPoE and I'm going wrong somewhere.

For starters, I was using the same perfectly functional installation of pfSense w/ MyRepublic; nothing has changed on the hardware side, and I'm assuming that the ONT hasn't been reset out of bridge mode.

Dashboard:

VLAN Config

PPPoE Config

Interface Assignment:

I've spoken with Voyager tech support but they were unable to do much. If anyone spots where I'm going wrong, please let me know. Otherwise perhaps there's an issue with the ONT config (?)

Cheers,

Zo