When exactly to use IR3 and IR10 form?
lakikeanu

#310503 25-Oct-2023 15:51
I started some crypto trading as a hobby. 
Can I just fill IR3 form to file a tax return? OR should I fill IR10 too?
I don't understand the difference between those two. I mean when to use what. can someone please explain?

Stu1
  #3152164 25-Oct-2023 16:05
The IR ten guide is pretty good there is a section on when you have to complete it based on the IR3 answers

https://www.ird.govt.nz/-/media/project/ir/home/documents/forms-and-guides/ir1---ir99/ir10g/ir10g-2020.pdf?modified=20211103223826&modified=20211103223826 

 
 
 
 

lachlanw
  #3152165 25-Oct-2023 16:09
The IR3 is your tax return, the IR10 is a form to present your financial statements (which you used to fill out your IR3) in a standardised format for the IRD. 

 

If you are actively trading in crypto I strongly recommend getting a qualified accountant to prepare your return. 

lakikeanu

  #3152167 25-Oct-2023 16:15
So that means I need to file IR10 only if I have some expenses to claim? 
Sorry I'm bit confused 



Stu1
  #3152175 25-Oct-2023 16:39
If you’re an individual then complete IR3, there is a section there for claiming expenses. If your a company complete an IR4. Give them a call or chat to an accountant on Crypto

ascroft
  #3152211 25-Oct-2023 19:43
Surely if you are trading Crypto your profits will far outweigh any minor expenses?

 

:-)




Mark A

alikat
  #3153754 30-Oct-2023 16:15
Hi, Chartered Accountant here. The following is general tax advice and should be taken as general advice given between two strangers on the internet. As always, engage an accountant for specialised tax advice.

 

First of all, the IR3 return is an individual tax return, generally for self-employed, investors, etc, above and beyond a sole PAYE earner with some interest income that would normally file a PTS (personal tax summary) that is auto-assessed by the IR's computer system. You return your expenses against the income in this return.

 

The IR10 is a supplementary return that is filed WITH an IR3, IR4, IR6, IR7, IR9, IR3NR etc return. This is a financial statement disclosure - I file pretty much one of these with every return I do, as it provides additional verification of the expenses you're claiming. The taxable profit in an IR10 must align with the business income in an IR3. Otherwise, it'll flick off to manual review.

 

The IRD does look at IR10 returns, and if there is something out of the ordinary or above the benchmarks for your BIC code, you'll get a please explain, but only very rarely.

 

They also use this to check off things like that the wages you're returning as an expense match the wages returns you've filed, that your sales align to GST returns etc.

 

You don't have to complete the balance sheet section if you're a sole trader and don't have any assets, but if you do, you have to prepare a balance sheet too.

