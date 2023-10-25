Hi, Chartered Accountant here. The following is general tax advice and should be taken as general advice given between two strangers on the internet. As always, engage an accountant for specialised tax advice.

First of all, the IR3 return is an individual tax return, generally for self-employed, investors, etc, above and beyond a sole PAYE earner with some interest income that would normally file a PTS (personal tax summary) that is auto-assessed by the IR's computer system. You return your expenses against the income in this return.

The IR10 is a supplementary return that is filed WITH an IR3, IR4, IR6, IR7, IR9, IR3NR etc return. This is a financial statement disclosure - I file pretty much one of these with every return I do, as it provides additional verification of the expenses you're claiming. The taxable profit in an IR10 must align with the business income in an IR3. Otherwise, it'll flick off to manual review.

The IRD does look at IR10 returns, and if there is something out of the ordinary or above the benchmarks for your BIC code, you'll get a please explain, but only very rarely.

They also use this to check off things like that the wages you're returning as an expense match the wages returns you've filed, that your sales align to GST returns etc.

You don't have to complete the balance sheet section if you're a sole trader and don't have any assets, but if you do, you have to prepare a balance sheet too.