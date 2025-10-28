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ForumsOff topicLooking for a good Accountant - Any Recommendation (Private and Business)
PetAT

257 posts

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#323113 28-Oct-2025 01:03
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So, as I am moving back to NZ next year, I am looking for a long term and good, responsible accountant in NZ who can

 

- Help with/do taxes for myself and for a small - medium sized business. Someone fair priced, professional and competent.
- Location is not a big issue, I don't mind where in the country they are located, I can always go pay them a visit in person and / or communicate remotely
- Plus point would be if the accountant is also knowledgeable of some Australian and international accounting matters.  

 

 

 

Nothing fancy, anyone you know or have used or any family/friends who may know someone who does accounting and taxes, kindly do suggest.💯👌

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scuwp
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  #3428351 28-Oct-2025 07:17
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Location?  




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PetAT

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  #3428355 28-Oct-2025 07:54
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scuwp:

 

Location?  

 

 

Well, wouldn't mind really, I would assume they could be anywhere in NZ? Like here in Europe, my tax agent is in another state/city. If there is someone who is willing to take it up, we can always do a video call with them, sign whatever legal papers are needed from our side, go meet up a couple times a year in person, and I assume all else can be done digitally.

 

In the end, it's just someone who knows what they are doing, has the capacity to do my stuff, whom can advise on taxes and such and offer fair prices. :)

danfaulknor
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  #3428374 28-Oct-2025 09:59
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Beany (referral link) are specifically remote working, so that could work well for you. They also have an Australian branch (they do our AU GST for us and file it).




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PetAT

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  #3428381 28-Oct-2025 10:43
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Appreciated, mind me asking a few questions in private about them? Want to know your experience and such.

danfaulknor
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  #3428383 28-Oct-2025 11:24
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PetAT:

 

Appreciated, mind me asking a few questions in private about them? Want to know your experience and such.

 

 

Go for it :)




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

PetAT

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  #3428619 28-Oct-2025 23:29
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Thanks Dan, Will send you a message.

Meanwhile, if anybody else has any recommendations, please let me know! Would like to have a few options to check out😁

 
 
 
 

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MAS2000
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  #3430564 3-Nov-2025 16:13
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I'm a freelance chartered accountant with Big 4 tax experience. I've done a fair bit of international tax and can help advise on the NZ side of these matters, although would not be able to provide any formal 'Australian tax advice' as I'm not registered in Australia. Feel free to message me if you'd like to discuss further!

PetAT

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  #3430626 4-Nov-2025 03:58
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MAS2000:

 

I'm a freelance chartered accountant with Big 4 tax experience. I've done a fair bit of international tax and can help advise on the NZ side of these matters, although would not be able to provide any formal 'Australian tax advice' as I'm not registered in Australia. Feel free to message me if you'd like to discuss further!

 

 

 

 

Where are you based out of? Are you able to be verified by the forum admin or provide me with any credentials if I message you?

MAS2000
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  #3430646 4-Nov-2025 08:43
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Based in Auckland, if you'd like to pm me I'm happy to provide you with my CA number/copy of certificate.

PetAT

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  #3431097 4-Nov-2025 22:23
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MAS2000:

 

Based in Auckland, if you'd like to pm me I'm happy to provide you with my CA number/copy of certificate.

 

 

 

 

Message sent! 

 

 

 

Will be open to anybody else who have recommendations too, to get a comparison. 

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