So, as I am moving back to NZ next year, I am looking for a long term and good, responsible accountant in NZ who can

- Help with/do taxes for myself and for a small - medium sized business. Someone fair priced, professional and competent.

- Location is not a big issue, I don't mind where in the country they are located, I can always go pay them a visit in person and / or communicate remotely

- Plus point would be if the accountant is also knowledgeable of some Australian and international accounting matters.

Nothing fancy, anyone you know or have used or any family/friends who may know someone who does accounting and taxes, kindly do suggest.💯👌