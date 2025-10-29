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ForumsFinance and wealth managementANZ Internet Banking down
danfaulknor

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#323136 29-Oct-2025 21:56
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Been down since about 2pm. I've been seeing a mix of 503's, Imperva errors, SSL connection failures and generic service errors.

 

RNZ report




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jamesrt
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  #3429059 29-Oct-2025 22:22
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I feel very sympathetic towards the engineers that are trying to fix this....

 

Believe me, they'll be taking this extremely seriously and trying their utmost to bring service back as quickly as they possibly can.



danfaulknor

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  #3429060 29-Oct-2025 22:29
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100%, it's a pressure I know well across all the online services we look after for customers (not too often, thankfully!).

 

There have been some not-kind comments online, from those that do not understand :(




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sampler
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  #3429068 29-Oct-2025 23:25
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Whatever is going on this will be testing their teams and general tech stack to recover from the flood of ongoing requests. Hope they are able to produce some public responses docs and general insight as this is one of the most well resourced local banks.



michaelmurfy
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  #3429069 29-Oct-2025 23:42
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Things should be coming back now.




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sampler
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  #3429083 30-Oct-2025 07:14
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Seems to have tripped up again. Was working 00:00 through about 07:00. The team wont be getting much sleep.

sampler
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  #3429085 30-Oct-2025 07:33
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And back again .. Sameer and the team doing fantastic things at a stressful time

 
 
 
 

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  #3429393 30-Oct-2025 21:33
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I really felt for the IT teams. Pressure must have been intense.

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