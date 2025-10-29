danfaulknor

Been down since about 2pm. I've been seeing a mix of 503's, Imperva errors, SSL connection failures and generic service errors.
Been down since about 2pm. I've been seeing a mix of 503's, Imperva errors, SSL connection failures and generic service errors.
they/them
Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.
I feel very sympathetic towards the engineers that are trying to fix this....
Believe me, they'll be taking this extremely seriously and trying their utmost to bring service back as quickly as they possibly can.
100%, it's a pressure I know well across all the online services we look after for customers (not too often, thankfully!).
There have been some not-kind comments online, from those that do not understand :(
they/them
Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.
Whatever is going on this will be testing their teams and general tech stack to recover from the flood of ongoing requests. Hope they are able to produce some public responses docs and general insight as this is one of the most well resourced local banks.
Things should be coming back now.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Seems to have tripped up again. Was working 00:00 through about 07:00. The team wont be getting much sleep.
And back again .. Sameer and the team doing fantastic things at a stressful time
I really felt for the IT teams. Pressure must have been intense.
You can support Geekzone with a one-off or recurring donation via PressPatron.